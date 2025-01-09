Audio-described performance by State Opera and Ballet

ISTANBUL

The Culture and Tourism Ministry and the General Directorate of the State Opera and Ballet continue their dedicated social responsibility projects.

Adopting the principle that art should be accessible to all, the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB), in collaboration with the Association of Audio Description, is launching a meaningful project.

On Jan. 12, 2025, the “World of Ballet” Audio-Described Performance will be staged at Kadıköy Süreyya Opera House, aiming to connect individuals with disabilities to art and raise societal awareness on this issue. The performance is designed not only for visually impaired individuals but also for those with hearing and physical disabilities, providing a holistic and inclusive artistic experience.

Kadıköy Süreyya Opera House will serve as a fully accessible venue for this event, ensuring all participants can comfortably enjoy the performance. For visually impaired audience members, audio description technology will be utilized, with Emine Kolivar narrating the details of movements, expressions and atmosphere through headphones.

Dialogue sections of the performance will be translated into sign language by Şebnem Şen, Vice President of the Turkish Federation for the Deaf, on a voluntary basis.

Additionally, for the first time, a "tactile path" has been prepared from Kadıköy Square to Süreyya Opera House to facilitate independent access for visually impaired individuals, with guiding routes installed inside the venue.

Before the show, a special pre-event will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the foyer, where participants can visit the stage, examine costumes, and gain a closer look at the world of ballet.

The performance will showcase iconic pieces from classical ballet, introduced through an engaging narrative that begins with the revival of the Louis XIV era.

The interactive program includes scenes from “The Nutcracker” (Drosselmayer and Colombine), “Sleeping Beauty” (Puss in Boots and White Cat) and excerpts performed by young ballerinas from the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Children’s Ballet, such as “Swan Lake” (Four Little Swans).

Other highlights include “Le Corsaire Pas de Deux,” “Giselle” (Six Friends), “The Dying Swan,” “Sleeping Beauty” (Little Red Riding Hood and the Wolf), “Don Quixote Pas de Deux” and even a touch of Turkish culture with “Karagöz and Hacivat.”

The interactive production is directed by Deniz Özaydın, with choreography by Çiğdem Erkaya Öztürk and Deniz Özaydın for the children’s ballet segments. The narrator is Mert Aksu, and the ballet instructor is Tunca Bakan.

This collaborative project by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet and the Association of Audio Description is made possible with contributions from the Fındıklı Rotary Club. By creating an inclusive experience for visually, hearing and physically impaired individuals, this event marks a significant step toward making art accessible to everyone.