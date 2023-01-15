Auctioneers eye new record for Tintin artwork

PARIS

Known around the world for his blond quiff and daring adventures, Belgian comic book hero Tintin is setting the art world astir with an original illustration that could set a new record at auction.

The 1942 black-and-white ink drawing by creator Herge for the cover of the third volume in the series, “Tintin in America,” is set to go on sale in Paris next month.

The illustration, which shows a Native American chief pointing an accusatory finger at the tied-up Tintin, has been given an estimate of between 2.2 million to 3.2 million euros ($2.4-3.5 million) by auction firm Artcurial.

That top figure would see it match an original illustration for the 1936 cover of the Tintin adventure “Blue Lotus” -- which became the most expensive comic book art when it sold in 2021.

But there are hopes that the upcoming sale for the cover of one of the most popular Tintin books could go higher and beat that record.

“We are talking about drawings that belong to the history of art,” said Vinciane de Traux, Artcurial’s director for Belgium.

“Herge is, along with [surrealist painter Rene] Magritte, the most important figure in Belgian art.”

The illustration, put up for sale by an unidentified Belgian collector, is the centerpiece of the Feb. 10 auction in Paris. The picture has been displayed at exhibitions in Paris in 2009 and Lausanne in

Switzerland in 2010.