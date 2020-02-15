Atlas Global files for bankruptcy

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Atlas Global Airlines filed for bankruptcy and all its flights have been canceled, the country's civil aviation authority said on Feb. 14.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a tweet that the private airline filed for bankruptcy because it could not continue its operations.

The airline had temporarily suspended its flights and resumed operations in December.

Launched in 2001, the airline which flew to 18 destinations, was facing financial troubles since 2018.