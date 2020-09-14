Athletes swim in Istanbul’s Bosphorus to pay respect to strait

  • September 14 2020 12:52:00

Athletes swim in Istanbul’s Bosphorus to pay respect to strait

ISTANBUL
Athletes swim in Istanbul’s Bosphorus to pay respect to strait

Jumping into the sea at various points in Istanbul every weekend, a group of professional athletes swam from Kireçburnu coast to Aşiyan Bay in order to pay homage to Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait.

The Bosphorus, which separates the Asian and European continents and where hundreds of ships and vessels pass every day, has hosted a group of swimmers who call themselves “Boğaz’ın Efendileri” (the Masters of the Bosphorus).

The team consisting of nearly 30 swimmers stroked out with their suits to show their love and respect for the iconic strait while passing an 8-kilometer course in almost three hours.

The crew swims at various points in Istanbul every weekend between May and November and shows up on the Bosphorus once a year for a special event.

Changes in water level that can reach up to one meter, especially in winter, may endanger the life safety of swimmers, according to experts.

Team captain Ali Akgül said that this event has been going on for three years, noting that they have been swimming against the strong currents.

“It will be difficult to swim in a suit, but we have tried it before, and we have overcome this difficulty,” said Enes Şirin, an athlete who came from neighboring Kocaeli province to Istanbul to swim and speak before the occasion.

The crew was provided with land support in order to avoid any negativity during the event.

“All of our swimmers are professional, but we also provide support from land to prevent and assist them in the sea,” said Hasan Heke, following the athletes from the shore with great care.

The team members, who wore their bonnets and goggles in addition to their ties, prepared for this challenging marathon with the warming up movements that they made on the shore before the tough event.

Ercan Yürek, one of the swimmers who completed the course with red trousers and a stylish white shirt, said that he has not dressed as elegantly in normal times but fancied up for his passion for the sea.

“We do it to create awareness, to attract the attention of the people around, to make them smile. We also take the necessary measures. We have buoys, glasses and ground crew,” Yürek said.

But he does not recommend swimming on such a track for non-professional swimmers.

Since ancient times, currents have made the passage through the Bosphorus a nightmare for mariners.

Even today, it is frustrating for captains of modern ships, which people assume could pass through easily.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots

    Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots

  2. Turkey’s gold rush will lower imports: Minister

    Turkey’s gold rush will lower imports: Minister

  3. Greece violates int'l agreements by arming 18 islands, says defense minister

    Greece violates int'l agreements by arming 18 islands, says defense minister

  4. Climate change causes drop in Lake Van's water level

    Climate change causes drop in Lake Van's water level

  5. Ministry sets regulations for scooters

    Ministry sets regulations for scooters
Recommended
Idris Elba talks US racism as Concrete Cowboy rides into Toronto

Idris Elba talks US racism as 'Concrete Cowboy' rides into Toronto
Women shed light on history in mound

Women shed light on history in mound
The ‘new normal’ of culture

The ‘new normal’ of culture
Some 2,500-year-old objects made from goat bones unearthed in Turkey’s west

Some 2,500-year-old objects made from goat bones unearthed in Turkey’s west
More mosaic areas on display in Germanicia

More mosaic areas on display in Germanicia
Rooftop alphorns power virus-safe concert in Germany

Rooftop alphorns power virus-safe concert in Germany
WORLD TikTok rejects Microsoft offer, Oracle sole remaining bidder

TikTok rejects Microsoft offer, Oracle sole remaining bidder

American tech giant Microsoft said on Sept. 13 its offer to buy TikTok was rejected, leaving Oracle as the sole remaining bidder ahead of the imminent deadline for the Chinese-owned video app to sell or shut down its U.S. operations.
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial production up in July

Turkey's industrial production up in July

The industrial production in Turkey rose 8.4% in July month-on-month, the country's statistical authority said on Sept. 14.
SPORTS Young guns shine in empty and silent US Open

Young guns shine in empty and silent US Open

The 2020 U.S. Open will go down into tennis history as a very special event. We all know that the most crowded, noisy and chaotic audience with an average of 50,000 daily spectators has been in New York. But the 139th edition of the event was played without audience due to the pandemic, leaving the USTA Billie Jean King National Center empty and silent.