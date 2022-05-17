Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

  • May 17 2022 07:00:00

Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

ANTALYA – Demirören News Agency
Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Runners from all over the world assembled in the Mediterranean province of Antalya for the much-awaited Corendon Airlines Tahtalı Run to Sky competition held between May 13 and 15.

Some 618 athletes from 18 countries participated in the running event, which started at sea levels and ended at the 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı.

The competition included four challenging stages: Tahtalı Ultra Sky, Berg Sky Race, Run to Sky Race and KemeRun.

Kaan Tuna won the race after a struggle with formidable and changing weather conditions on the outskirts of Mount Tahtalı, also known as Olympus in Greek mythology, marking the first win of his skyrunning career.

Aleksandr Strukov won the Berg Sky Race, a 65-kilometer-long race with an elevation gain of 4,300 meters, giving a magnificent view of Mount Tahtalı and its surrounding nature.

Zülfü Karabulut came first in the Run to Sky race. Starting from one of the 10 most beautiful beaches in the world, Çıralı beach, it is a 27-kilometer-long stage with an elevation gain of 2,650 meters. At the same time, the women’s track record was broken by Russian athlete Ekaterina Ryazanova, running 27 kilometers in under four hours.

The KemeRun stage, added only this year to the competition, is a 12-kilometer-long race with an elevation gain of 400 meters. Giving a chance to see the unparalleled natural beauties, history and culture of Kemer, Mustafa Çınar and Hülya Kıvrak came first in the KemeRun stage of the competition.

The competition, sponsored by Corendon Airlines, was organized in cooperation with the Kemer Municipality, Youth and Sports Ministry, Antalya Governor’s Office, Kemer Governor’s Office, the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, the Turkish Athletics Federation and the Beydağları Beach National Park.

Turkey,

WORLD Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ferry services between Turkey and Greek islands gaining momentum

    Ferry services between Turkey and Greek islands gaining momentum

  2. AI initiatives in Turkey decupled in 5 years: Expert

    AI initiatives in Turkey decupled in 5 years: Expert

  3. Sweden to send delegation to overcome Turkey’s objections to NATO bid

    Sweden to send delegation to overcome Turkey’s objections to NATO bid

  4. ‘Genocide theories bring fighting in region’: Russian official

    ‘Genocide theories bring fighting in region’: Russian official

  5. Police seize Hebrew bible worth $2.5 million in Turkey’s west

    Police seize Hebrew bible worth $2.5 million in Turkey’s west
Recommended
Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory

Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory
Herta hangs on to claim IndyCar road win

Herta hangs on to claim IndyCar road win
Imahira secures place at British Open with Asian Tour victory

Imahira secures place at British Open with Asian Tour victory
Charlo knocks out Castano to claim undisputed crown

Charlo knocks out Castano to claim undisputed crown
Over 600 athletes to race at ‘Tahtalı Run To Sky’

Over 600 athletes to race at ‘Tahtalı Run To Sky’
Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy
WORLD Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave the strongest hint yet Monday that he would like to pay less for Twitter than his $44 billion offer made last month.

ECONOMY Turkey’s tourism sector to grow twice rate of national economy

Turkey’s tourism sector to grow twice rate of national economy

Turkey’s travel and tourism’s GDP is forecasted to grow at an average rate of 5.5 percent annually between over the next decade, more than twice the 2.5 percent growth rate of country’s overall economy, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) latest Economic Impact Report (EIR).
SPORTS Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Runners from all over the world assembled in the Mediterranean province of Antalya for the much-awaited Corendon Airlines Tahtalı Run to Sky competition held between May 13 and 15.