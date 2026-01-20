Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

ATHENS

Greece's Defence Minister Nikos Dendias (R) and Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz attend a joint press conferense in Athens on Jan. 20, 2026. (Photo by Aggelos NAKKAS / AFP)

Greece will cooperate with Israel on anti-drone systems and cybersecurity, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said after meeting his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, in Athens.

With strong economic and diplomatic ties, the two countries operate an air training center on Greek soil and have conducted joint military drills in recent years.

Katz arrived in Greece on Jan. 20 for a four-day “security-related visit,” during which Israel is expected to share operational experience from its use of U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets, as the two nations seek to deepen strategic cooperation amid growing instability in the Middle East.

In an interview with Greek daily Kathimerini, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said Israel is willing to transfer knowledge gained from operating the F-35 across multiple missions and fronts.

“Israel has the greatest experience in the entire region when it comes to the F-35,” Shoshani said.

“We will do everything we can to share our knowledge with the Greeks.”

Greece is expected to receive its first F-35 aircraft in the U.S. before the end of 2028 and to transfer and host them at a military facility in Andravida, Peloponnese, by early 2030.

Greek pilots have already gained experience through joint training with Israelis, who are also expected to participate in this year’s Iniochos air exercise.

In December 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a trilateral meeting in Jerusalem with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. A joint declaration signaled that ties among the three Eastern Mediterranean partners are entering a new stage.