Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

ATHENS
Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

Greece's Defence Minister Nikos Dendias (R) and Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz attend a joint press conferense in Athens on Jan. 20, 2026. (Photo by Aggelos NAKKAS / AFP)

Greece will cooperate with Israel on anti-drone systems and cybersecurity, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said after meeting his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, in Athens.

With strong economic and diplomatic ties, the two countries operate an air training center on Greek soil and have conducted joint military drills in recent years.

Katz arrived in Greece on Jan. 20 for a four-day “security-related visit,” during which Israel is expected to share operational experience from its use of U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets, as the two nations seek to deepen strategic cooperation amid growing instability in the Middle East.

In an interview with Greek daily Kathimerini, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said Israel is willing to transfer knowledge gained from operating the F-35 across multiple missions and fronts.

“Israel has the greatest experience in the entire region when it comes to the F-35,” Shoshani said.

“We will do everything we can to share our knowledge with the Greeks.”

Greece is expected to receive its first F-35 aircraft in the U.S. before the end of 2028 and to transfer and host them at a military facility in Andravida, Peloponnese, by early 2030.

Greek pilots have already gained experience through joint training with Israelis, who are also expected to participate in this year’s Iniochos air exercise.

In December 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a trilateral meeting in Jerusalem with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. A joint declaration signaled that ties among the three Eastern Mediterranean partners are entering a new stage.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state
LATEST NEWS

  1. US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

    US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

  2. Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'

    Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'

  3. Türkiye condemns YPG-linked attack on flag at Syria border as provocation

    Türkiye condemns YPG-linked attack on flag at Syria border as provocation

  4. Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

    Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

  5. CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal

    CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal
Recommended
US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state
Trump confirms Putin invited to join Board of Peace

Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'
EU vows unflinching response to Trumps Greenland gambit

EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland gambit
UN Human Rights Council to hold urgent Iran meeting on Friday

UN Human Rights Council to hold urgent Iran meeting on Friday
Syria ramps up push to extend control amid stalled SDF talks

Syria ramps up push to extend control amid stalled SDF talks
Shark bites surfer in Australian states fourth attack in 48 hours

Shark bites surfer in Australian state's fourth attack in 48 hours
WORLD US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

The United States’ ambassador to Ankara and special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, called on the PKK-linked YPG to integrate into Syria’s new central government, saying Washington no longer views the group as its primary partner.

ECONOMY Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

Asian markets extended losses Tuesday, while precious metals hit fresh peaks on fears of a US-EU trade war fuelled by Donald Trump's tariff threat over opposition to his grab for Greenland.
SPORTS Galatasaray seeks to advance in Champions League

Galatasaray seeks to advance in Champions League

Galatasaray will host Atletico Madrid on Jan. 21 in Istanbul in a pivotal UEFA Champions League clash that could determine which side secures a direct path to the knockout stages.
﻿