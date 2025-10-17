Athens plans regional forum to discuss Eastern Med issues

ATHENS
Greece plans to organize an Eastern Mediterranean forum and invite all regional countries to address disputed over maritime zones and related issues, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Speaking to the parliament during a foreign policy session on Oct. 16, Mitsotakis revived the idea of the regional forum, first proposed in September 2020 by then European Council President Charles Michel during heightened Greek-Turkish tensions.

“The goal of Greece is to reach understanding with all our neighbors, with legality, and especially the Law of the Sea, as our compass,” Mitsotakis told the parliament as quoted by Greek media.

“It is our intention in the coming period to invite all coastal states to a common meeting, a forum where we can jointly examine all matters that concern us. Greece has nothing to fear from sitting at the table and defending its positions,” he added.

The goal is to address key outstanding issues, including maritime boundaries, energy security and regional cooperation.

The prime minister’s remarks come amid quiet diplomatic activity involving Washington.

According to information published by Greek daily Kathimerini, Massad Boulos – the father of U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and State Department special adviser on Arab and African affairs – has held talks with representatives from Greece, Türkiye, Libya and Egypt.

His initiative aims to encourage the four countries to resolve their maritime differences.

Mitsotakis met with Boulos on Sept. 26 on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

