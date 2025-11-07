Atatürk’s timeless style revived on Ankara runway

ANKARA

An Ankara cultural institution has held a striking fashion show showcasing the evolution of clothing styles worn by Türkiye’s founding leader, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, through different periods of his life.

The event, hosted at Gazi Anatolian High School’s Conference Hall, was organized in commemoration of Atatürk in the month of November — one of many tributes leading up to Nov. 10, the day of his passing in 1938.

The evening opened with a musical performance featuring some of Atatürk’s favorite compositions, setting a reflective tone ahead of the runway presentation.

Presented by theater and dubbing artist Ekrem Tamer, the show followed a thematic sequence that traced Atatürk’s journey from his student years to his military service, from the wartime fronts to the era of sweeping reforms.

Each segment was accompanied by narrations that vividly captured the spirit of the period.

Using archival and museum references, the institute prepared exact replicas of Atatürk’s outfits, alongside versions adapted for women.

A total of 25 ensembles were displayed in chronological order, illustrating not only the elegance and discipline of Atatürk’s style but also the transformation of Turkish sartorial identity during the Republic’s formative years.

Another significant event marking Nov. 10 will take place in Thessaloniki in Greece with the reopening of the Atatürk House. The historic three-story house, where Atatürk was born in 1881, has undergone an extensive restoration and landscaping project and will be ready to host visitors once again.