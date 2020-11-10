Atatürk photos on display

ISTANBUL

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has organized an exhibition titled “Atatürk with Memories” on the 82nd anniversary of the death of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in which forty images, some of which are on display for the first time, will be opened to visitors simultaneously in 15 different cities today.

The photos gathered from the Ankara Cumhuriyet Museum Directorate collection will be on view at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Palace, Galata Tower and many other places in other cities including Adana Atatürk House Museum, Amasya Museum, Bursa Atatürk House Museum, Diyarbakır Museum, Erzurum Atatürk House Museum, Gaziantep Zeugma Mosaic Museum, Hatay City Museum, İzmir Atatürk Museum, Konya Atatürk House Museum, Samsun Gazi Museum, Sivas Atatürk and Congress Museum, Şanlıurfa Museum and Van Museum.

In order to keep the cultural heritage, the Culture and Tourism Ministry in cooperation with the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) is working to form a data bank. Within the scope of the project, it is aimed to transfer the inventory data and photographs of 3.4 million artworks in museums to the virtual environment. The image showing Atatürk’s funeral journey from Istanbul to Ankara, which is on display in the exhibition, is presented to visitors for the first time in this context.

The exhibition will continue through Nov. 20.