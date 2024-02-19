At least six killed, 30 trapped in Afghanistan avalanche

At least six killed, 30 trapped in Afghanistan avalanche

KABUL
At least six killed, 30 trapped in Afghanistan avalanche

An avalanche has killed at least six people and trapped 30 more in the eastern Afghan province of Nuristan, a provincial official said on Monday, after swaths of the country saw heavy snowfall.

"It is still snowing. Rescue efforts are under way and the number of dead may increase," provincial head of information and culture Jamiullah Hashimi told AFP.

The avalanche swept through the village of Nakre in the Tatin valley of Nuristan overnight on Sunday, blanketing homes in snow and rubble.

Around 20 houses were destroyed or heavily damaged, Hashimi added.

"Due to clouds and rain, the helicopter cannot land in Nuristan," said Maulvi Mohammad Nabi Adel, the head of public works in the province, adding that snow had blocked one of the main roads into the province, making "the rescue operation difficult".

Nuristan province, which borders Pakistan, is mostly covered by mountainous forests and hugs the southern end of the Hindu Kush mountain range.

This year, the arrival of snow was delayed across much of Afghanistan, which is accustomed to harsh winters.

The exceptionally low level of rain in a country that relies heavily on agriculture has forced many farmers to delay planting.

Afghanistan is one of the world's poorest countries, wracked by decades of war, prone to natural disasters and vulnerable to extreme weather events linked to climate change.

Once flush with humanitarian aid following the US-led invasion of the country, funding to Afghanistan has plummeted since the Taliban returned to power in mid-2021, in part over the many restrictions it imposed on women.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Short-term external debt at $174 billion
LATEST NEWS

  1. Short-term external debt at $174 billion

    Short-term external debt at $174 billion

  2. Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

    Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

  3. Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot

    Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot

  4. At least six killed, 30 trapped in Afghanistan avalanche

    At least six killed, 30 trapped in Afghanistan avalanche

  5. Türkiye Russia’s most reliable gas partner: Putin

    Türkiye Russia’s most reliable gas partner: Putin
Recommended
Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day
US says launches five new strikes on Huthi weapons systems

US says launches five new strikes on Huthi weapons systems
UN court to weigh consequences of Israel occupation

UN court to weigh consequences of Israel occupation
64 dead in Papua New Guinea tribal violence

64 dead in Papua New Guinea tribal violence
Israel sets Ramadan deadline for offensive on Gazan city Rafah

Israel sets Ramadan deadline for offensive on Gazan city Rafah
Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years

Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years
WORLD Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

The relatives of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been refused access to his body for a third day, his team said Monday, saying his mother was "not allowed" into a morgue where it could be being held.
ECONOMY Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock stood at $174.4 billion at the end of December, indicating an increase of 17.2 percent compared to the end of 2022, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿