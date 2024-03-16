At least 80 people killed in Israel's overnight attacks in Gaza

ISTANBUL
According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli attacks on Gaza overnight resulted in the deaths of at least 80 people.

Wafa reported that Israel continued its assaults on various areas of the Gaza Strip, including the Nusayrat Refugee Camp and the city of Gaza.

The Israeli military's attacks, targeting civilian homes and buildings across different regions of the Gaza Strip, have left at least 80 Palestinians dead and many others wounded.

In Gaza City, the Israeli military bombed a house on al-Jala Street. The attacks demolished a seven-story building near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where displaced Palestinians are staying, resulting in the deaths of dozens, with many civilians trapped under the rubble.

Civil defense teams retrieved the bodies of five Palestinians from the rubble of the building, while rescue efforts are ongoing.

At least five Palestinians were killed and others injured in an attack on a house in the Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City.

In the Nasr neighborhood, many were killed when the army bombed a house, according to the Media Office of the Gaza government.

The army had targeted a house in the Nusairat Refugee Camp, killing at least 36 Palestinians.

