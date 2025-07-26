At least 8 killed during 'terrorist' attack in southeast Iran

At least 8 killed during 'terrorist' attack in southeast Iran

TEHRAN
At least 8 killed during terrorist attack in southeast Iran

At least eight people, including five civilians and three assailants, were killed during a "terrorist attack" on a judiciary building in southeast Iran, state media reported.

"Unknown gunmen attacked the judiciary centre in Zahedan," the capital of southeastern Sistan Baluchistan province, the judiciary's Mizan Online said.

"Five people have been killed and 13 injured in this terrorist attack," it added. Separately, the official IRNA news agency reported that three of the attackers were killed during the assault.

deaths,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece gets EU help to battle disastrous wildfires

Greece gets EU help to battle disastrous wildfires
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece gets EU help to battle disastrous wildfires

    Greece gets EU help to battle disastrous wildfires

  2. Wildfires threaten northwestern city as evacuations escalate

    Wildfires threaten northwestern city as evacuations escalate

  3. Ecuador deports more than 600 Colombian inmates

    Ecuador deports more than 600 Colombian inmates

  4. 11 injured at Walmart store stabbing in Michigan

    11 injured at Walmart store stabbing in Michigan

  5. Thailand, Cambodia clash despite ceasefire hopes

    Thailand, Cambodia clash despite ceasefire hopes
Recommended
Ecuador deports more than 600 Colombian inmates

Ecuador deports more than 600 Colombian inmates
11 injured at Walmart store stabbing in Michigan

11 injured at Walmart store stabbing in Michigan
Thailand, Cambodia clash despite ceasefire hopes

Thailand, Cambodia clash despite ceasefire hopes
Israeli army storms Handala ship en route to Gaza with 21 people onboard

Israeli army storms Handala ship en route to Gaza with 21 people onboard
Israel declares Gaza fighting pause amid deepening hunger crisis

Israel declares Gaza fighting pause amid deepening hunger crisis
Trump says Hamas didnt want Gaza deal as talks break down

Trump says Hamas 'didn't want' Gaza deal as talks break down
WORLD Ecuador deports more than 600 Colombian inmates

Ecuador deports more than 600 Colombian inmates

Colombian authorities said on July 26 that Ecuador had deported about 600 Colombian prisoners via a land border crossing, after Bogota protested the action came without prior agreement.

ECONOMY Landmark energy law expected to help meet climate goals

Landmark energy law expected to help meet climate goals

Türkiye has introduced a sweeping legislative reform aimed at accelerating renewable energy investments.

SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿