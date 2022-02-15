At least 30 suspects detained in anti-terror ops

  • February 15 2022 07:00:00

At least 30 suspects detained in anti-terror ops

ISTANBUL
At least 30 suspects detained in anti-terror ops

Nearly three dozen of people have been detained in operations launched in different cities over their suspected links to the terrorist organization PKK.

Security units launched the operations one day before the anniversary of the capture of Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed leader of the PKK, in order to prevent any terrorist actions.

In the southern province of Adana, in a dawn operation, the police detained 14 people while in the provinces of Van, Hakkari and Şırnak security forces apprehended another 12 suspects.

As part of those operations, also 8 people in the southern province of Gaziantep and one suspect in the province of Adıyaman were detained.

Turkish undercover agents captured Öcalan in Nairobi on Feb. 15, 1999, after he was forced to leave the Greek embassy there, where he had been offered refuge while on the run. Since then, he has been in the jail in Turkey.

Meanwhile, the Defense ministry said yesterday, four PKK/YPG terrorists were “neutralized” in northern Syria.

“The terrorists attempted to launch an attack in the Operation Peace Spring zone,” the ministry said on Twitter.
Turkish authorities use the term neutralized for the terrorists, who are killed, captured or surrender.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU. The PYG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Separately, the Interior Ministry announced yesterday another anti-terror operation had been launched in the province of Hakkari.

Some 555 personnel and 37 operations teams are taking part in Operation Eren Winter-25, the ministry said in a statement.

ARTS & LIFE ‘Exposé’ at Anna Laudel Gallery

‘Exposé’ at Anna Laudel Gallery
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

    Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

  2. Turkey-UAE ties essential for regional peace: Erdoğan

    Turkey-UAE ties essential for regional peace: Erdoğan

  3. Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast

    Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast

  4. Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

    Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

  5. Rise in number of invasive jellyfish in Turkey’s south raises concern

    Rise in number of invasive jellyfish in Turkey’s south raises concern
Recommended
Eskişehir ranks 1st on Turkey’s IQ list

Eskişehir ranks 1st on Turkey’s IQ list
Three largest cities see rise in weekly cases

Three largest cities see rise in weekly cases
Ancient bastion now welcomes art lovers

Ancient bastion now welcomes art lovers
Lawyer refuses to defend burglars

Lawyer refuses to defend burglars
Price checks begin after VAT cut

Price checks begin after VAT cut
Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast

Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast
WORLD Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing was open Monday after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities’ inability to reclaim the streets.

ECONOMY Milk products output increases in 2021

Milk products output increases in 2021

Nearly all products made of milk increased in Turkey last year, although drinking milk output decreased, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Feb. 14. 
SPORTS US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

After skating to a bronze medal at the Beijing Games, American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the the ice where the Olympic rings were painted.