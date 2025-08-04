At least 68 dead after migrant boat sinks off Yemen

At least 68 dead after migrant boat sinks off Yemen

SANAA
At least 68 dead after migrant boat sinks off Yemen

A shipwreck off Yemen has killed at least 68 people, the U.N.'s migration agency said Monday, with dozens still missing after the boat carrying mostly Ethiopians sank.

The International Organization for Migration's country chief of mission, Abdusattor Esoev, told AFP that "as of last night, 68 people aboard the boat were killed, but only 12 out of 157 have been rescued so far. The fate of the missing is still unknown."

On Sunday, two security sources in southern Yemen's Abyan province -- a frequent destination for migrant smuggling boats -- gave a preliminary toll of 27 killed in the shipwreck.

Despite the war that has ravaged Yemen since 2014, the impoverished country has remained a key transit point for irregular migration, in particular from Ethiopia which itself has been roiled by ethnic conflict.

Each yeah, thousands brave the so-called "Eastern Route" from Djibouti to Yemen across the Red Sea, in the hope of eventually reaching oil-rich Gulf countries.

The vessel that sank off the coast of Yemen's Abyan was carrying mostly Ethiopian migrants, according to the province's security directorate.

It said on Sunday that security forces were conducting operations to recover a "significant" number of bodies.

Last month, at least eight people died after smugglers had forced migrants to disembark from a boat in the Red Sea, according to the UN's migration agency.

The International Organization for Migration says tens of thousands of migrants have become stranded in Yemen and suffer abuse and exploitation during their journeys.

Last year, the IOM recorded at least 558 deaths on the Red Sea route, with 462 resulting from shipwrecks.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation hits 44-month low, at 33.5 percent in July

Annual inflation hits 44-month low, at 33.5 percent in July
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation hits 44-month low, at 33.5 percent in July

    Annual inflation hits 44-month low, at 33.5 percent in July

  2. Tax overhaul reshapes Turkish electric vehicle market

    Tax overhaul reshapes Turkish electric vehicle market

  3. Defense industry’s exports continue strong growth

    Defense industry’s exports continue strong growth

  4. China resists US call to halt oil imports from Russia, Iran

    China resists US call to halt oil imports from Russia, Iran

  5. OPEC+ countries to boost production

    OPEC+ countries to boost production
Recommended
Trump confirms US envoy Witkoff to travel to Russia in coming week

Trump confirms US envoy Witkoff to travel to Russia in coming week
Dire water shortages compound hunger and displacement in Gaza

Dire water shortages compound hunger and displacement in Gaza
Gaza aid fails to reach most needy amid chaos, fires, gunfire

Gaza aid fails to reach most needy amid chaos, fires, gunfire
Former TV host confirmed as top prosecutor

Former TV host confirmed as top prosecutor
Popes Jubilee of Youth closes with huge mass

Pope's 'Jubilee of Youth' closes with huge mass
Ukrainian drones spark fire at Sochi oil depot

Ukrainian drones spark fire at Sochi oil depot
WORLD Trump confirms US envoy Witkoff to travel to Russia in coming week

Trump confirms US envoy Witkoff to travel to Russia in coming week

Donald Trump confirmed Sunday his special envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Russia in the coming week, ahead of a deadline the U.S. president has set for imposing fresh sanctions on Moscow.
ECONOMY Annual inflation hits 44-month low, at 33.5 percent in July

Annual inflation hits 44-month low, at 33.5 percent in July

 The annual inflation rate in Türkiye was 33.5 percent in July, down from 35.05 percent in June, below the market expectation of around 34 percent .
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿