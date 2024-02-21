At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

DAMASCUS
At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

At least two people were killed Wednesday in an Israeli attack on the Syrian capital, a war monitor said and state media said.

"At least two dead in a provisional toll from the Israeli air attack on a residential apartment in the Kafr Sousa district" of Damascus, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, with state television also reporting "at least two" killed.

The district is home to a number of security and military headquarters.

State news agency SANA published images of the purported aftermath of the attack, showing the outside of multi-story building partially blackened and windows blown out, with a fire visible in one apartment that appeared to have been targeted.

Since Syria's civil war broke out in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbour, mainly targeting Iran-backed forces, including Hezbollah militants as well as Syrian army positions.

The strikes have increased since Israel's war with Hamas began on Oct. 7, and several attacks have been reported this month.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes but has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran — which backs President Bashar al-Assad's government and Lebanon's powerful Hamas ally Hezbollah — to expand its presence in Syria.

On Feb. 3, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said the military had attacked more than 50 Hezbollah targets in Syria and 3,400 in Lebanon since the start of the Gaza war.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media
LATEST NEWS

  1. At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

    At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

  2. Iran says Israel behind gas pipeline sabotage

    Iran says Israel behind gas pipeline sabotage

  3. Parties submit mayoral candidate lists ahead of local polls

    Parties submit mayoral candidate lists ahead of local polls

  4. Türkiye’s fifth-generation fighter jet performs maiden flight

    Türkiye’s fifth-generation fighter jet performs maiden flight

  5. German economy buffeted by 'perfect storm'

    German economy buffeted by 'perfect storm'
Recommended
Iran says Israel behind gas pipeline sabotage

Iran says Israel behind gas pipeline sabotage
FBI informant got false dirt on Bidens from Russia intel: prosecutors

FBI informant got false dirt on Bidens from Russia intel: prosecutors
London court rejects suspending arms exports to Israel

London court rejects suspending arms exports to Israel
Pakistan parties reach power-sharing agreement, Khan loyalists left out

Pakistan parties reach power-sharing agreement, Khan loyalists left out
Israel pounds Gaza as US vetoes UN truce resolution

Israel pounds Gaza as US vetoes UN truce resolution
Gaza, Ukraine loom large as G20 foreign ministers meet

Gaza, Ukraine loom large as G20 foreign ministers meet
WORLD At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

At least two people were killed Wednesday in an Israeli attack on the Syrian capital, a war monitor said and state media said.
ECONOMY German economy buffeted by perfect storm

German economy buffeted by 'perfect storm'

Weaker exports, costly energy and a stuttering green transition have combined to form a "perfect storm" for the German economy, leaving Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition bickering over how to change course.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿