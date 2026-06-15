At least 2,300 killed this year in Haiti gang violence: UN

PORT-AU-PRINCE

Residents flee their homes to escape clashes between armed gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, May 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Gang violence has killed at least 2,300 people in Haiti this year, while nearly 100 have been kidnapped, the United Nations said on June 15.



U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk called on the authorities to tackle the rampant impunity in the crisis-ravaged Caribbean nation of 12 million people.



Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, has for years been plagued by instability as powerful gangs carry out rampant killings, rapes, looting and kidnappings.

“In Haiti, gang violence has resulted in at least 2,300 deaths, 1,100 injuries and 99 kidnappings since the start of the year,” said Türk.



“I urge the authorities to move quickly on the judicial units to tackle impunity. The Gang Suppression Force [GSF] is urgently needed and needs to operate in line with international human rights law.”



The U.N. Security Council last year gave its approval to the new international GSF tasked with neutralizing the gangs.



The force will gradually replace the previous Multinational Mission to Support the Haitian Police (MMAS).



An initial deployment plan has been approved, adhering to the ceiling of 5,500 troops and police officers authorized by the Security Council, with deployments set to take place in phases.



U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Haiti today to show solidarity with victims of gang violence.