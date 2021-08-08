At least 15 killed in passenger bus crash in Turkey’s west

  • August 08 2021 09:55:00

At least 15 killed in passenger bus crash in Turkey’s west

BALIKESİR-Anadolu Agency
At least 15 killed in passenger bus crash in Turkey’s west

A passenger bus overturned in western Turkey on Aug. 8, killing at least 15 and injuring 17, according to emergency responders.

The bus went out of control and overturned on the Balıkesir Highway while heading to the western province of Balıkesir’s Edremit district.

The 17 wounded passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Although rescue and emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site, 11 people died at the scene.

An investigation to determine the cause of the accident is underway.

In the first examination made at the accident site, it was determined that the passenger bus entered the bend at a speed of 95 kilometers per hour and left a brake mark of about 40 meters on the road.

The passenger bus was lifted with a crane after the crime scene investigation conducted by the gendarmerie teams.

Security forces also collected the belongings of the passengers, which were scattered around at the site.

Meanwhile, Balıkesir Governor Hasan Şıldak and local administrators examined the site of the accident and visited the wounded in hospitals where they were being treated.

Stating that all measures were taken for the treatment of the injured and that all their needs were met, Şıldak conveyed his condolences to the relatives of those who died in the accident.

Another major bus crash also took place in Turkey recently in which six people were killed and 37 more were injured after a bus collided with a truck in the Aegean province of Manisa.

At least 15 killed in passenger bus crash in Turkey’s west

car crash,

TURKEY CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says

CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says
MOST POPULAR

  1. Fires nearly end thanks to rains, massive efforts

    Fires nearly end thanks to rains, massive efforts

  2. At least 15 killed in passenger bus crash in Turkey’s west

    At least 15 killed in passenger bus crash in Turkey’s west

  3. Turkey ratifies agreements with 5 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 5 countries

  4. Turkey reports 25,100 new coronavirus cases, 112 more deaths

    Turkey reports 25,100 new coronavirus cases, 112 more deaths

  5. Canadian archaeologist dedicates his life to Tayinat Mound

    Canadian archaeologist dedicates his life to Tayinat Mound
Recommended
CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says

CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says
Children may get virus shot before schools reopen

Children may get virus shot before schools reopen
Turkish envoy stresses respect for Ugandas internal affairs

Turkish envoy stresses respect for Uganda's internal affairs

Turkey nabs FETÖ members trying to flee to Greece

Turkey nabs FETÖ members trying to flee to Greece
Fires nearly end thanks to rains, massive efforts

Fires nearly end thanks to rains, massive efforts
Turkey ready to run Kabul airport if conditions met: Minister

Turkey ready to run Kabul airport if conditions met: Minister
WORLD Wildfires rampage in Greek forests, cut large island in half

Wildfires rampage in Greek forests, cut large island in half

Three large wildfires churned across Greece on Aug. 7, with one threatening whole towns and cutting a line across Evia, the country’s second-largest island, isolating its northern part. Others engulfed forested mountainsides and skirted ancient sites, leaving behind a trail of destruction that one official described as “a biblical catastrophe.”

ECONOMY Turkey ratifies agreements with 5 countries

Turkey ratifies agreements with 5 countries

Turkey has ratified agreements with five countries in various fields such as economics, trade, and transportation, according to the country’s Official Gazette.

SPORTS Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in womens welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in women's welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

World champion Turkish boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli made history at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 7 by winning the gold medal in women's welterweight.