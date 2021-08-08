At least 15 killed in passenger bus crash in Turkey’s west

BALIKESİR-Anadolu Agency

A passenger bus overturned in western Turkey on Aug. 8, killing at least 15 and injuring 17, according to emergency responders.

The bus went out of control and overturned on the Balıkesir Highway while heading to the western province of Balıkesir’s Edremit district.

The 17 wounded passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Although rescue and emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site, 11 people died at the scene.

An investigation to determine the cause of the accident is underway.

In the first examination made at the accident site, it was determined that the passenger bus entered the bend at a speed of 95 kilometers per hour and left a brake mark of about 40 meters on the road.

The passenger bus was lifted with a crane after the crime scene investigation conducted by the gendarmerie teams.

Security forces also collected the belongings of the passengers, which were scattered around at the site.

Meanwhile, Balıkesir Governor Hasan Şıldak and local administrators examined the site of the accident and visited the wounded in hospitals where they were being treated.

Stating that all measures were taken for the treatment of the injured and that all their needs were met, Şıldak conveyed his condolences to the relatives of those who died in the accident.

Another major bus crash also took place in Turkey recently in which six people were killed and 37 more were injured after a bus collided with a truck in the Aegean province of Manisa.