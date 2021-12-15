Operations launched after death toll from bootleg alcohol rises

ISTANBUL
The anti-smuggling and organized crimes units of the police force have launched operations in Turkey’s 81 provinces after at least 13 people have died from bootleg alcohol.

Also, nearly 10 people who consumed illegally brewed alcohol are now under treatment in hospitals in several provinces.

“Operation Poison” has been launched against criminals that are preparing to release illegal/smuggled alcohol to the market ahead of New Year’s Eve,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Dec. 15.

Security forces raided and searched more than 300 locations across the country, confiscating over 31,000 liters of bootleg and smuggled alcohol, the ministry said, noting that detention warrants were issued for at least 60 suspects.

Police units targeted facilities where bootleg and illegal alcohol was being produced and delivered, the statement added.

Over the past couple of days, at least 13 people have lost their lives from bootleg alcohol.

In the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, four people died after consuming illegally produced alcohol. Fatalities were also reported in other parts of the country, including the provinces of Yalova, Sivas, Antalya, Erzincan and Istanbul.

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to hold further talks to delimitate and demarcate the state borders of the two countries and start the railway transportation with each other on Dec. 14.
