Aspendos Opera, Ballet Festival starts on Sept 5

ISTANBUL

The 27th International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival will be presented to art lovers with three concerts in the magical atmosphere of the ancient theater of Aspendos in the southern province of Antalya, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry of General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet.

The festival will kick off on Sept. 5 with the Gala Concert to be performed by the Antalya State Opera and Ballet under the baton of Murat Cem Orhan. Opera artists who have proven their success on Turkish and world stages, mezzo-soprano Ferda Yetişer, soprano Simge Büyükedes, tenor Efe Kışlalı and baritone Eralp Krier will be on stage in the concert.

On Sept. 9, the festival will continue with “3 Sopranos – 3 Basses” concert to be performed again by the Antalya State Opera and Ballet under the baton of Tulio Gagliardo Varas. The concert will be presented by soloists Funda Ateşoğlu, Çiğdem Önol, Esin Talınlı, Tuncay Kurtoğlu, Tevfik Rodos and Zafer Erdaş.

The 27th International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival will end with the “Young Opera Stars” concert on Sept. 12.