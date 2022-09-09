Aspendos Festival to open with ‘Aida’

ISTANBUL

The 29th Aspendos International Opera and Ballet Festival, organized by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet, will start with the famous opera “AIDA” on Sept. 10.

The festival will bring opera and ballet lovers together once again at the historical Aspendos Theater in the southern province of Antalya.

Since there is no foreign participation in the festival this year, the state opera and ballet directorates of Antalya, Ankara, İzmir and Istanbul will be on stage during the event.

“Aida,” to be staged with the orchestras of Ankara and Antalya State Opera and Ballet Directorates, tells about the impossible love between Ramades, the young commander of the Egyptian Army, and Aida, the young and beautiful daughter of the Abyssinian King.

The two-week festival will also stage “La Traviata” by the İzmir State Opera and Ballet on Sept. 14, “Don Quixote” ballet by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet on Sept. 17 and “Carmina Burana” by the Antalya State Opera and Ballet on Sept. 21.

The event will end with a Gala concert on Sept. 25