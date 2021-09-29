Aspendos festival becomes most-attended festival this year

  • September 29 2021 07:00:00

Aspendos festival becomes most-attended festival this year

ANTALYA
Aspendos festival becomes most-attended festival this year

It has been reported that the 28th International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival, organized by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet in the southern province of Antalya, has welcomed the highest number of people this year.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Abdullah Oğuz Sırmalı, general coordinator of the State Opera and Ballet, said that in the festival, which took place at the Aspendos Ancient Theater from Sept. 4 to 23, “Murat IV” and “Madame Butterfly” operas, “Pandemic” ballet and “3 Sopranos, 3 Tenors” gala concert were performed on the stage.

Stating that they met the audience after a long break due to the pandemic, Sırmalı said: “Our audience missed us, art, opera and ballet. We missed them, too. At a time when we stayed away from art due to the pandemic, it is very nice to be so close to the audience.”

Stating that the festival broke records in terms of audience and revenue, Sırmalı said: “The Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival was the most-watched festival among the other opera and ballet festivals we organized in seven different cities this year, with over 6,000 viewers.”

Reminding that they performed big productions before the pandemic process, Sırmalı said that thanks to the measures taken this year, they took the stage with plays that had a small staff but had a big impact.

“We staged the ballet ‘Pandemic,’ which made its world premiere this year, in the magical setting of Aspendos. With this ballet, we tried to explain the longing we feel for our loved ones. The ‘Murat IV’ opera reached a much larger audience despite being performed with a quarter cast of major Italian productions,” he said.

Turkey,

TURKEY Social immunity key goal in fight against COVID-19: Minister

Social immunity 'key goal' in fight against COVID-19: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Vaccine cards may become compulsory to enter malls, cafes

    Vaccine cards may become compulsory to enter malls, cafes

  2. Turkish, US presidents to meet during G20 Leaders' Summit in Italy

    Turkish, US presidents to meet during G20 Leaders' Summit in Italy

  3. Turkish, Russian leaders to meet for critical talks on Syria’s Idlib

    Turkish, Russian leaders to meet for critical talks on Syria’s Idlib

  4. Gate of Zeus Temple discovered in western Turkey

    Gate of Zeus Temple discovered in western Turkey

  5. Femicide victim burned while she was alive: Report

    Femicide victim burned while she was alive: Report
Recommended
Arter presents retrospective exhibition of Turkish ceramic artist

Arter presents retrospective exhibition of Turkish ceramic artist
Human depictions show talent of ancient people

Human depictions show talent of ancient people
Rock group Queen open London store

Rock group Queen open London store
Red Army Choir mesmerizes Turkish audience with patriotic songs

Red Army Choir mesmerizes Turkish audience with patriotic songs
Ottoman Sultan’s portraits go to auction in UK

Ottoman Sultan’s portraits go to auction in UK
Gate of Zeus Temple discovered in western Turkey

Gate of Zeus Temple discovered in western Turkey
WORLD North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

North Korea said on Sept. 28 it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons.
ECONOMY Turkeys economic confidence refreshes record in September

Turkey's economic confidence refreshes record in September

Turkey's economic confidence index hit the highest level since April 2018 by increasing 1.6% month-on-month to 102.4 in Sept., the country's statistical institute said on Sept. 29. 
SPORTS Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

A depleted Beşiktaş squad will be in Amsterdam on Sept. 28 when the Turkish champion plays Ajax in a Champions League Group C match.