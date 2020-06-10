Aselsan signs $31.3 mln mechanical ventilator order deal

  June 10 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish defense giant Aselsan signed an agreement worth $31.3 million with the International Health Services Inc. for the production of mechanical ventilators.

"Within the scope of the agreement, mid-level intensive care mechanical ventilator order is given to Aselsan," the defense firm announced on June 10. 

Devices will be delivered this year, it noted.

With severe shortness of breath, a hallmark of the novel coronavirus, ventilators have been a critical need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Numerous countries faced difficulty in finding enough ventilators, but Turkey was able to set up production and start manufacturing them within the country and even export them.

Turkish technology firm BIOSYS' mechanical ventilator device, which was developed between 2012 to 2017, was updated with aviation and technology firm Baykar, major appliances producer Arçelik and Aselsan.

Aselsan is also working on reducing Turkey's foreign dependence in the medical devices area, such as medical imaging and life support devices.

