Aselsan signs 1.65 billion euros air defense systems deal

ANKARA

Aselsan has signed a major agreement with the Secretariat of Defense Industries for the procurement of air defense systems, with a total value of 1.65 billion euros.

Deliveries under the contract are scheduled to take place between 2027 and 2031, the defense company said in a filing with Borsa Istanbul

The company has maintained strong growth momentum in the first half of 2025, achieving a real revenue increase of 11.3 percent year-on-year to 53.7 billion Turkish Liras.

Its profit rose from 4.9 billion liras in the first half of last year to 6.4 billion liras in the same period of 2025.

New contract volume reached $2.8 billion in the first six months, with $1.3 billion stemming from export-related deals. The company’s backlog rose by 30 percent to $16 billion.

Aselsan continues to focus on high-tech product development, efficiency improvements and localization efforts.

In terms of global recognition, Aselsan was ranked 43rd in the 2025 Defense News Top 100 list, with $3.54 billion in defense revenue for 2024 — a 22 percent increase from the previous year.

It remains the highest-ranked Turkish defense company, known for its advanced communication systems, radar technologies and electronic warfare solutions.

Türkiye had five companies in the list, collectively generating over $10.7 billion in defense revenue in 2024, highlighting the country’s growing influence in the global defense industry.