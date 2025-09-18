Aselsan showcases Steel Dome system at Teknofest

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s defense giant Aselsan is showcasing its Steel Dome air defense project at Teknofest in Istanbul, offering visitors an interactive experience using imaging technologies.

The five-day premiere tech and aviation event opened its doors in the Turkish metropolis on Sept. 17 under the organization of the Industry and Technology Ministry and the Turkish Technology Team Foundation.

While many events are being held within the scope of the festival, from technology competitions to flight shows, elements of the Steel Dome — including Korkut, Ejderha, Turan and Hisar — are on display at Teknofest's Istanbul edition.

In addition, the festival features a Steel Dome-specific "experience area," which allows visitors to understand how it works.

Using imaging technologies, visitors can see how the system components protect against threats through animation films.

Boasting a number of annually renewed competition categories, this edition features 58 main events and 137 subcategories.

Teknofest is welcoming visitors through Sept. 21 not only with technology competitions but also with an array of spectacular events.

The festival features air shows, various exhibits and workshops, simulation areas, a planetarium, trade fair activities and special student flight events.

Türkiye's premier technology event has been held since 2018 with the support of dozens of government bodies, private sector partners and universities.

It has drawn about 11 million visitors to date, with events rotating between Istanbul and other Turkish cities, as well as abroad in Azerbaijan and Turkish Cyprus. Last year’s festival in the southern city of Adana attracted 1.1 million visitors.

Launched in August 2024, the Steel Dome project began field deployment this year and integrates domestically produced weapon systems, radars, electro-optical products, communication modules and command stations.

Key components include the Korkut anti-aircraft gun for low-altitude threats and the Hisar systems, which provide low and medium-altitude protection against aircraft, cruise missiles, drones and helicopters.

The Siper air defense system is designed to defend critical facilities, military units and cities from high-altitude and long-range threats including fighter jets, ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The firm introduced the Ejderha system, which uses high-power electromagnetic waves to neutralize swarming and kamikaze drones, and Turan, an AI-powered system that will interconnect the multi-layered air defense network's elements.