Artwork destroyed by waves

ORDU

A work by Alper Aydın, displayed in the Black Sea during his exhibition “Fata Morgana,” has been destroyed by waves.

In the exhibition, which was opened to visitors last month and named after a natural phenomenon that is frequently seen in the region, one of the works in Cape Sülü in the Black Sea province of Ordu could not stand the waves of the Black Sea any longer and disappeared.

On his social media account, Aydın said, “The fountain statue named ‘The Source of Life’ has been destroyed by the waves and returned to the sea where it came from. The work, which survived the storm three times, could not withstand the waves this time. I understand that every structure that we have built permanently can disappear in an instant.”

Made of recycled plastic, polyester, resin and iron, the work was inspired by the depiction of heaven in a painting by Dutch painter Bosch between 1490-1500.

The works in Cape Yason, Yason Church and Taşbaşı Art Field can be seen until Aug. 20.