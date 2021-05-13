Artists produce thought-provoking works amid pandemic

  • May 13 2021 07:00:00

Artists produce thought-provoking works amid pandemic

ISTANBUL
Artists produce thought-provoking works amid pandemic

With the global COVID-19 pandemic altering people’s lives and work, artists have been learning to adapt to the new world while reflecting the unprecedented crisis in their work.

Plagues have been a common theme throughout history for artists - unable to remain indifferent in the wake of such pain and suffering caused by tragic disease outbreaks that killed millions and turned lives upside down over the centuries.

Depicting these plagues in their artworks, they have left behind “documents” of their era for future generations.

In an exclusive interview, the state-run Anadolu Agency asked two artists how the COVID-19 outbreak affected their lives.

“At the beginning [of the pandemic], I had to close my workshop, and I turned my home’s living room into a workshop, as well as an online school for my daughter,” said artist Ece Günaçar, who paints while also working in textiles and other disciplines.

Speaking on how the virus has affected artists in terms of creativity and innovation, she said: “I started printing my works on masks. I said if we cannot open an exhibition, then we will exhibit our works on people’s faces.”

Noting that she produced a lot of work during this period, Günaçar said: “I discovered my limits. I got stronger. The days are full, and the time is limited. As it turns out, the clock is ticking in traffic and conversations with friends. Now it’s time to produce more.”

Günaçar believes that the period will positively affect artists who have a stable mindset, are at peace with themselves, productive, open to improvement, and believe that in the middle of every difficulty lies an opportunity.

Senarist Resul Ertaş said the pandemic did not affect his life too much.

“Before COVID started, I was at home and working all day due to my job. And, now too, I am at home and working all day long.”

Ertaş, who draws cartoons and illustrations as a hobby, said he had redrawn famous paintings in art history by adapting them to children and shared them on social media.

“COVID-19 immediately reflected on my work. I drew famous figures in the world of painting, such as the “Mona Lisa,” “Van Gogh,” “Frida,” “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” and many other figures with masks in a bid to draw attention to the mask issue once again,” he said.

These works were known and followed by a relatively small audience, but since the outbreak started, they have reached a wider audience, he added.

“I think that like everything else, COVID-19 too shall pass. People who look at the pictures I have drawn will wonder why these figures are masked, and those who are very careful will be aware of the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of research,” Ertaş noted.

“Maybe I’m a diehard optimist, but I don’t even want to think the other way round, where people who look at my paintings years later are still wearing masks,” he added.

Turkey,

WORLD Panic buying shuts down US gas stations as pipelines begin to reopen

Panic buying shuts down US gas stations as pipelines begin to reopen
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to ease COVID-19 restrictions post-Eid holiday

    Turkey to ease COVID-19 restrictions post-Eid holiday

  2. Turkey introduces vaccine ID card to its citizens

    Turkey introduces vaccine ID card to its citizens

  3. Turkey slams US for calling Israeli attacks 'self-defense'

    Turkey slams US for calling Israeli attacks 'self-defense'

  4. Sinovac provides license to Turkey to produce its vaccines

    Sinovac provides license to Turkey to produce its vaccines

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 43,821 as daily cases hit 13,029

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 43,821 as daily cases hit 13,029
Recommended
Turkish movie wins award in Los Angeles

Turkish movie wins award in Los Angeles
Instagram tiara, Kashmir sapphire shine in Geneva auction

Instagram tiara, Kashmir sapphire shine in Geneva auction
Istanbul Photo Awards 2021 winners announced

Istanbul Photo Awards 2021 winners announced
Basquiat painting sells in New York for $93.1 mln

Basquiat painting sells in New York for $93.1 mln
La Scala opera house reopens to public

La Scala opera house reopens to public
Gallipoli Peninsula keeps centuries-old war memories alive

Gallipoli Peninsula keeps centuries-old war memories alive
WORLD Panic buying shuts down US gas stations as pipelines begin to reopen

Panic buying shuts down US gas stations as pipelines begin to reopen

The major U.S. pipeline network forced offline by a cyber attack began to reopen on May 12, its operator said, after a five-day shutdown prompted motorists to frantically stock up on gasoline and some gas stations on the U.S. east coast to close.
ECONOMY More than 50 pct of Turkeys installed capacity is from renewables: Minister

More than 50 pct of Turkey's installed capacity is from renewables: Minister  

Turkey's installed power capacity reached almost 100 thousand megawatts, more than half of which comes from renewable energy resources, said Fatih Dönmez, Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister on May 12.

SPORTS Two young women team up to encourage women’s football in Turkey

Two young women team up to encourage women’s football in Turkey

Two young women, 14-year-old Ela Demiral from Istanbul and 17-year-old Olivia Rose Auffarth from the U.S. state of New York, have started a project called “Goal to Future” to improve women’s football in Turkey.