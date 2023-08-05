Artillery shells found off coast destroyed: Ministry

ISTANBUL
Over two dozen unexploded artillery shells that were discovered on Istanbul's Şile coast have been disposed of, according to the Defense Ministry, which declared that the shells might be dating back to World War II.

The ministry posted an official statement on its social media account, citing that during the inspection dives, 11 of the total 28 artillery shells were taken out of the water.

The 17 remaining shells could not be taken out “due to the fact that the shells were integrated with the rocks around them as a result of the encrustation formed on the surfaces,” the statement read, yet were “destroyed in a controlled manner after the meticulous work of commandos”, after the public was evacuated from a 1.2-kilometer area on the coast.

The unexploded shells removed from the sea were “taken to safety for examination and subsequent destruction within the knowledge of the Prosecutor's Office,” the statement remarked.

While no additional information was given on the source of the ammunition, the ministry declared that the shells might belong to the World War II period.

It was reported that the coastline will stay closed to the public until the destruction process is complete, yet no official confirmation of the reopening of the Şile coastline has been announced so far.

Previously, a person swimming in the waters of Şile saw some metal objects in the water last week and reported to the gendarmerie.

The underwater defense forces' investigations, according to the Istanbul Governor's Office, proved the metal objects were unexploded artillery shells.

WORLD Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate
