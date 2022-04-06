‘Artemis’ on display after half a century

İZMİR

The statue of Artemis, one of the Greek mythology goddesses, which was found in 1963 in the ancient city of Thermai Thesos in the western province of Manisa’s Kula district and kept in storage, has been put on display for the first time at the İzmir Archeology Museum after half a century.

One of the two statues from the Roman period believed to have been made to protect nature and women and bring fertility, the “Artemis” statue attracts great attention.

Cengiz Topal, the director of the İzmir Archaeology Museum, gave information about the statue, saying: “It is a statue made of marble, without a head and hands. There are bumps in the chest area. There are bull, bee and plant motifs on its skirt. It is a 65-centimeter statue. Considering the remains on its pedestal, we understand that there are probably deer next to it. These are details found in typical Artemis sculptures.”

Stating that Artemis is known as the goddess of the moon and nature, Topal said, “Artemis statues are quite common in this geography. There are temples built in her name, statues and figures belonging to her. In Ephesus, there is also a marble temple built in the name of one of the seven wonders of the world. There are very few remains today. She is considered the goddess of fertility.”

Noting that one of the other Artemis statues on display was found in the ancient city of Ephesus in 1956, Topal added, “The head and arms of this statue are missing. It is 1.1 meters tall and made of marble. There are creatures, such as bee, on her dress that represent fertility. On her shoulder is a lion figure.”