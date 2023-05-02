Art Karlsruhe to host Anna Laudel artists

Anna Laudel Gallery will be one of the 207 galleries to feature in the much-awaited 2023 art Karlsruhe fair in Germany, which will take place on May 4-7.

The gallery will represent acclaimed established and emerging contemporary artists from Türkiye and abroad, including Lal Batman, Ruth Biller, Lennart Brede, Flora Borsi, Ramazan Can, Anke Eilergerhard, Mathias Hornung, Hayal Incedoğan, Bilal Hakan Karakaya, Ekin Su Koç, Ardan Özmenoğlu, Daniele Sigalot, Brigitte Spiegeler and Sarp Kerem Yavuz.

The 20th edition of art Karlsruhe will be an opportunity for artists to showcase their brand-new works, including the ones that haven’t been presented, such as HOOP#1 by Anke Eilergerhard. Raising awareness of climate change, the artists explore new ways in their creative production to spotlight environmental issues.

Among those in the selection are Can’s and Karakaya’s works made of recycled materials, which visitors will be able to see.

The supporting program of art Karlsruhe offers special exhibitions, conferrals of awards, the Artima art meeting, talks at the fair and art events. For the last time in 2023, the fair will be curated by the founder himself, Ewald Karl Schrade.

The art fair, organized across four halls, spans over a wide spectrum from classical modernism to the latest examples of contemporary art, with the contribution of galleries from 15 countries.

