Around third of convicts drug offenders: Minister

ANKARA
Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ has stated Türkiye is conducting an effective fight against drugs, noting that more than 100,000 convicts are under arrest due to drug-related crimes.

“In Türkiye, there is an effective fight against drugs as there are around 330,000 detainees and convicts in prisons, whose one-third comprises those arrested for drug-related crimes,” Bozdağ said.

This is a concrete indication of the government’s effective and determined struggle on this issue, Bozdağ stated.

 

