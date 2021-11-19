Around 80 tons of bootleg wine seized at vinegar factory

  • November 19 2021 07:00:00

TEKİRDAĞ-Demirören News Agency
Security forces have seized a total of 77 tons of bootleg wine at a vinegar factory in the Şarköy district of the northwestern province of Tekirdağ.

Teams from the local police force’s Organized Crime and Smuggling Department figured that barrels with bootleg wine were being handled at a plant.

The police raided the facility and found 76,800 liters of bootleg wine stored in tanks ready to be sold.

Three people were detained in connection with the illicit spirit production and the plant was sealed.

This summer, at least 12 people died from bootleg alcohol in the Çorlu district of Tekirdağ.

Separately, in a village in the Babaeski district of neighboring Kırklareli province, local gendarmerie forces acting on a tipoff seized one ton of bootleg spirits in a house, including 860 liters of wine, six liters of rakı.

Two suspects in the case were released but authorities continue their probe.

Also, in the province of Antalya, on the Mediterranean coast, customs enforcement officers seized one ton of ethyl alcohol.

Bootleg alcohol is made using low-cost methyl alcohol instead of ethyl alcohol.

The consumption of illegally distilled liquor can cause permanent blindness, metabolic disturbances and death.

Security forces usually ramp up their search for bootleg alcohol ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Turkey doing its best to protect NATO borders: Akar

Turkey doing its best to protect NATO borders: Akar
