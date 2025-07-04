Around 30 injured in fuel station blast in Rome: mayor

ROME

Smoke rises after a gas station exploded on the outskirts of Rome, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Around 30 people were hurt in a large explosion at a fuel station in the Rome suburbs on Friday, although the vast majority were light injuries, the city's mayor said.

Mayor Roberto Gualtieri said nine law enforcement officers and around 20 other people were hurt in the early morning blast, which rattled windows far across the Eternal City.