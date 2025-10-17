Army colonel sworn in as Madagascar president

ANTANANARIVO
Army colonel Michael Randrianirina was sworn in as Madagascar's president on Oct. 17, just days after a military power grab that sent ex-president Andry Rajoelina fleeing.

Randrianirina, who led the CAPSAT army unit that mutinied and joined anti-government protesters at the weekend, read out the presidential oath at a ceremony at the country's top court in the capital Antananarivo.

"Today marks a historic turning point for our country. With a people in full fervor, driven by the desire for change and a deep love for their homeland, we joyfully open a new chapter in the life of our nation," Randrianirina said.

The ceremony, presided over by the head of the constitutional court, was attended by military officers, politicians, representatives of the Gen Z youth-led protest movement and several foreign delegations, including from the United States, the European Union, Russia and France.

"We will work hand in hand with all the driving forces of the nation to draft a fine constitution... and to agree on new electoral laws for the organization of elections and referendums," he said, thanking the youth for spearheading the protests that ousted Rajoelina.

"We are committed to breaking with the past," Randrianirina said. "Our main mission is to thoroughly reform the country's administrative, socio-economic and political systems of governance."

