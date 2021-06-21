Armenian premier’s party wins parliamentary vote: Unofficial results

  • June 21 2021 12:28:00

Armenian premier’s party wins parliamentary vote: Unofficial results

YEREVAN-Anadolu Agency
Armenian premier’s party wins parliamentary vote: Unofficial results

The party of Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won the early parliamentary polls with 53.92% of the votes, according to preliminary results on June 21.

Unofficial results announced by the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia showed that Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party came first in the election held on June 20.

Former President Robert Kocharian’s party Armenian Alliance came second with 21.1% of the votes.

According to the results, Pashinyan’s party lacks 0.08% to reach 54% threshold to form the government by itself.

The I Have Honor Alliance, supported by the former President and Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, gained 5.23% of the votes and entered the parliament.

The voter turnout in the election was 49.4%, according to the commission.

In a written statement, the Armenian Alliance said that they would not recognize the election results for now, citing “hundreds of signals from polling stations testifying to organized and planned falsifications.”

While vote counting was underway, Pashinyan announced on Facebook that he would start negotiations with all “healthy” political powers.

Twenty-six political movements competed in the election for the office vacated after Pashinyan resigned from premiership on April 25.

A total of 22 political parties, along with four alliances, participated in the election to receive votes from over 2.58 million people.

Pashinyan’s resignation came after last year's defeat in the Karabakh region, where a six-week-long war between Armenia and Azerbaijan ended with a Russian-brokered truce on Nov. 10.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.​​​​​​​

elections,

TURKEY Turkey to use oxygenation technology to protect Marmara Sea from mucilage

Turkey to use oxygenation technology to protect Marmara Sea from mucilage

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

    Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

  2. Turkey to leave pandemic behind 'soon': Erdoğan

    Turkey to leave pandemic behind 'soon': Erdoğan

  3. Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria

    Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria

  4. Turkey-Azerbaijan mulls cooperation in defense industry

    Turkey-Azerbaijan mulls cooperation in defense industry

  5. Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July

    Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July
Recommended
US Navy tests warship’s metal with megablast

US Navy tests warship’s metal with megablast
Le Pen suffers disappointment in French regional polls

Le Pen suffers disappointment in French regional polls
Vaccine hesitancy puts India’s gains against virus at risk

Vaccine hesitancy puts India’s gains against virus at risk
Turkish Cypriot leader urges int’l community to act to change islands status quo

Turkish Cypriot leader urges int’l community to act to change island's status quo
US marks slavery’s end on new Juneteenth national holiday

US marks slavery’s end on new 'Juneteenth' national holiday
Ethiopians pray for peaceful vote ahead of key election

Ethiopians pray for peaceful vote ahead of key election
WORLD Armenian premier’s party wins parliamentary vote: Unofficial results

Armenian premier’s party wins parliamentary vote: Unofficial results

The party of Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won the early parliamentary polls with 53.92% of the votes, according to preliminary results on June 21.

ECONOMY Turkeys external assets at $249.9 bln in April

Turkey's external assets at $249.9 bln in April

Turkey's external assets amounted to $249.9 billion at April-end, down 4.4 percent from 2020, the Turkish Central Bank announced on June 21.
SPORTS Turkey lose against Switzerland 3-1, out of EURO 2020

Turkey lose against Switzerland 3-1, out of EURO 2020

Turkey's EURO 2020 journey ended without any point after losing against Switzerland 3-1 in their last Group A match on June 20 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.