Armed groups in Syria should be merged into single army: Fidan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the armed groups in Syria should be merged into a single army and a single legitimate state body should have the authority to bear arms and use force.

Stating that there are groups close to Türkiye with over 80,000 armed elements, Fidan told Saudi-based Asharq news in an interview, which was published Monday, that Türkiye told those groups to "join the national army, be part of the national army and don't allow any disorder in the country."

Underlining that it is important for these groups to come together under the national army in the new era, Fidan said Türkiye is using its constructive influence at the highest level.

"I hope the same thing will happen with the groups in the south, in Suwayda and Daraa," he added.

According to Fidan, outcomes similar to those in Syria were caused by the excessive intervention of foreign powers in the region, with certain states acting solely to protect the interests of other nations rather than their own.

The Turkish foreign minister noted that in the new period, they are trying to produce a policy that prioritizes more stability by gleaning lessons from this and coming together with regional countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

“Otherwise, when we look at the previous period, there is war, division, instability, and millions of people displaced.

"This should not be the fate of the geographies we live in. The fate of the geography where Muslims, Arabs, Turks and Persians live must change. I believe that this change has hopefully begun in the whole region.”

Fidan highlighted that Syria's new administration is in pursuit of coordination not only with Türkiye but also with all countries.

Ankara is focusing on what can be done along with the Arab League, Gulf countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the EU, the U.S., and other regional and global organizations for Syria's reconstruction, he underlined.

Noting that the U.S. has lifted some of the sanctions against Syria and expressing hope that the EU will lift some of them in the coming days, Fidan said that Türkiye has established a coordination mechanism within itself on how to immediately start aid in areas such as transportation, energy and health.

It is "vitally important" for Türkiye to see that Syria is stable and has well-organized economic development, he stated.

"Both Türkiy's efforts and the efforts we have put forward along with our international partners will hopefully bear fruit," Fidan added.

'There should never be place for terrorism in Syria'

Regarding the expectations from the new administration in Syria, Fidan said that no threat should be posed to Türkiye from the Syrian territory. There should never be a place for terrorism, especially by ISIL and PKK terror groups.

"The minorities in the country should be treated well, an inclusive government should be established and the territorial integrity and political sovereignty of the country should be fully ensured.

"We, the international community and the countries of the region, have agreed on these conditions and we have conveyed these demands to the Syrian government.

"We are talking about the same things no matter which of us goes there now. This is what we expect from Syria. In fact, this is what we expected from the previous regime.”

Fidan said that no country, including Türkiye, has made any specific demands to the new administration, adding that they expect an administration and behavior that will ensure the well-being of the Syrian people and contribute to the stability and security of the countries in the region.

'Saudi Arabia and Türkiye have no differences of opinion on Syria'

Fidan stated that the coordination between Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in the context of Syria has reached the highest level with the meetings held in Aqaba, Cairo and Riyadh.

“Saudi Arabia and Türkiye have no differences, no differences of opinion on what is expected from the new administration in Syria, on the issues and what needs to be done.”

Noting that they will continue to work with Saudi Arabia, Fidan stated that there is a close relationship between Riyadh and Ankara, adding that it is imperative to advance the relations between the two countries.

He underscored that notably during the Gaza crISIL, the two countries had extraordinary coordination and cooperation within and outside the Gaza Contact Group.

One of problematic issues with U.S. is their policy in Syria

Fidan also noted that they will continue to work closely with the Trump administration at the highest level in the new period.

Emphasizing that there are differences of opinion between Washington and Ankara, Fidan stated: "However, there is a course of action that mature states should follow. That is, it is necessary to bracket the problematic issues and continue the good ones.

"We also have problematic issues with the U.S.. The American policy in Syria is first among them.”

Stating that the U.S. started this under former U.S. President Barack Obama, Fidan said that the U.S. used one terrorist organization (PKK/YPG) to fight another terrorist organization (ISIL) and kept the ISIL prisoners in jail.

He stated that this policy has triggered many geopolitical crises, adding: "We told America that this is wrong, we can do it in another way. This poses an enormous threat to Türkiye's national security and you know it.”

Highlighting that the terrorist organization PKK is also recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and that a $5 million reward has been placed on the heads of terrorist PKK leaders for many years, Fidan said: “While there is such a reality, it is not a very good sign that you are doing such a job in Syria with the PKK's extension.

"Obama said this was temporary. Then Trump came. Trump wanted to abolish it very sincerely several times, but some elements in the American administration at that time resisted this.”

The Turkish foreign minister expressed hope that Türkiye and the U.S. will reach the highest level of understanding on Syria, the fight against terrorism and the security of the countries in the region in the new era.

Pointing to potential changes in the U.S. administration under Trump, Fidan also underlined that Turkish President Erdogan and Trump have strong communication, which serves as a "short-cut" diplomacy to enhance relations.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Türkiye has long criticized the U.S. support for the terrorist PKK/ YPG under the pretext of fighting Daesh/ISIL, saying that using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

The terrorist PKK/YPG has sought to exploit the uncertainty since the Assad regime’s fall to step up efforts to establish a “terrorist corridor” along the border with Türkiye.

Israel's activities in Syria

About Israel's policies and activities towards Syria, Fidan said: “There is a discrepancy between the justifications of Israel's policy when Iran and Iranian militias were in Syria and the justifications of the current policy. The previous policy had a ground, but now that ground is gone.

"Despite the new administration (in Syria) saying 'we will not be a threat to anyone,' Israel's launching a land invasion in Syria, advancing to certain points, bringing military elements here, and opening bases here is of course considered a provocation.”

Fidan underscored that Israel's approach is militarily and politically dangerous, stressing that the countries of the region, notably Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, have opposed and will continue to oppose it.

'All ethnic groups should be equal citizens in Syria'

Stating that the new administration in Syria has called on the PKK/YPG terrorists to lay down their arms, just like other armed groups, Fidan said: “Our expectation here is that all ethnic groups; Kurds, Turks, Yazidis, Christians, Arabs, Sunnis, Shiites, and Alawites take their place in Syrian society as equal citizens while living their own cultures.

"This is what this new administration wants to do. While this is happening, it is not acceptable for the YPG (terror group) to say that they will not give up their weapons. This is currently a problem for Syria itself.”

About Ferhat Abdi Sahin, code-named Mazloum Abdi, who is the ringleader of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG in Syria, Fidan said that the terrorist in question is a director of a sub-organ of the PKK terror group and that there are more senior members above him within the terrorist organization.

"It is not possible for Ferhat Abdi Sahin to make any decision or take any step without their permission. Therefore, it is unacceptable for a terrorist organization to operate in Syria in this way in the new era," he added.

This terrorist organization was “employed by the U.S. to guard” ISIL prisoners, Fidan said.

Noting the need for an equation that will keep ISIL prisoners in prisons, protect the rights of the Kurds and ensure that the YPG gives up its terrorist activities, Fidan underlined: "First of all, the YPG will lay down its weapons and the new administration in Damascus will immediately take over the management of prisons and camps. If necessary, we, as Türkiye, are ready to provide support in this regard.

"America's priority is not to let Daesh prisoners out. This needs to be ensured. Apart from that, armed groups should disarm, but other ethnic groups there should also exercise their cultural rights. The formula for this is very simple.”

Regarding the possibility of Syrian refugees in Türkiye returning, Fidan said: “Our Syrian brothers and sisters are our guests here, we don't tell them to leave. This is neither in our culture nor in our state policy.

"But we are working to create the conditions in Syria that will make it possible for them to return. The new government in Syria, and the international community are also working on this.”

Emphasizing that there are over 10 million displaced Syrians not only in Türkiye but also in many other places, he stated that these people should return to their own lands for Syria's economic, social and cultural life to be revitalized.

Fidan said that as the conditions in Syria improve over time, he sees that the repatriations, which are currently starting little by little, will be higher, adding that there are many indications of this.

Developments in Syria 'opportunity' to advance Iran-Türkiye relations

About the state of relations between Türkiye and Iran after the fall of the Assad regime, Fidan said that bilateral relations should be affected positively, noting that the opposing stances of Iran and Türkiye in Syria have now disappeared.

Underlining that Iran is no longer in Syria, the foreign minister stated: “Therefore, it is not part of an environment that produces negativity for Türkiye. Therefore, Syria is no longer a disputed area between us.

"In any relationship, when you reduce the number of disputed files, the positivity increases more. I think this is an opportunity to take the relations between the two countries even further.

"I think it is also an opportunity for Iran to reset and reprogram both its neighborhood relations and its foreign policy in the region. And I honestly think that Iran's leaders want to use this new opportunity."

Russia's stance on new Syrian leadership

Fidan said that a few days ago Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov told him over the phone that Russia wants to start an equal and respectful relationship with Syria in the future.

This shows Russia's flexibility in certain foreign policy preferences and its ability to make strategic moves, he noted, adding that Moscow also expects Ankara's positive contribution at this point.

2-state solution must to end war in Palestine

Regarding the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, the foreign minister noted that the ceasefire should have occurred a long time ago.

Saying that the ceasefire is only the first stage of the end of the Palestinian drama, Fidan said that the two-state solution must be realized as soon as possible to prevent this war from happening again.

"In a geography where there is no two-state solution, where Palestinians are not given an honorable state, sovereignty and the right to live, I think it is normal to predict that such crises will recur at certain intervals," he added.

The first six-week phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 111,400 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The three-phase ceasefire agreement includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.