Armed attack in Denmark leaves Turkish man dead

  • January 04 2021 09:28:00

COPENHAGEN-Anadolu Agency
A Turkish man succumbed to his injuries from an armed attack in Denmark, local sources said on Jan. 3.

On Jan. 2 night, unknown people brought two injured Turkish people to the North Zealand Hospital in Hillerod town in a car with bullet marks on the hood, said Ekstra Bladet, a Danish tabloid newspaper.

One of the injured, identified only by initials C.K., lost his life in the hospital despite the doctors' best efforts, it said.

The other injured person underwent a surgery and is now out of danger.

It was alleged that C.K. was a member of the NNV gang and had previously been involved in the criminal organization Bandidos and the street gangs called Brothas.

C.K, 38, was born in the Kulu district of the central Konya province and has five children.

Police in North Sjaelland, which initiated an investigation into the incident, called possible eyewitnesses to cooperate.

