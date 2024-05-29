Argentina's new cabinet chief sets dialogue as goal

Argentina's new cabinet chief sets dialogue as goal

BUENOS AIRES
Argentinas new cabinet chief sets dialogue as goal

Argentine President Javier Milei's new cabinet chief has vowed to bring his political expertise to bear on negotiations for economic reform, conceding that diplomacy is not his boss's forte.

Guillermo Francos, until now Milei's interior minister, was chosen on May 27 to replace Nicolas Posse as cabinet chief at a time when the government is trying to push a rash of budget-cutting and economic liberalization reforms through congress, where the ruling party is in a minority.

The cabinet chief is the highest-ranked minister in the Argentine government.

Francos, 74, is an experienced negotiator of moderate tone that stands in stark contrast to Milei's often abrasive attacks on legislators and even foreign leaders who do not agree with him.

"The president chose me because he realizes that with Argentine politics it becomes complicated for him because he does not understand it... and I have a greater possibility of dialogue," Francos told Radio Rivadavia.

"He has the wisdom to understand that you cannot talk with politicians without someone who is capable of dialogue and that is the role he has assigned to me."

Milei, an economist, was a political outsider when he won election last year on a wave of anti-government sentiment, vowing to halt Argentina's decades of economic decline.

After nearly six months in power, Milei's government is at a turning point.

Its austerity measures have helped to slow inflation, though it remains sky-high, and Milei has boasted the first budget surplus more than a decade.

But the economy contracted by 5.3 percent in the first quarter of 2024, tens of thousands of jobs have been lost and half the population now lives in poverty.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting

Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting

    Turkish parliament calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting

  2. Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

    Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

  3. Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

    Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

  4. Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

    Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

  5. Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

    Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight
Recommended
Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax
Royal Mail owner accepts Czech billionaires takeover

Royal Mail owner accepts Czech billionaire's takeover
Türkiyes inflation transition ending, says Şimşek

Türkiye's inflation transition ending, says Şimşek
Power cuts leave Togos traders facing ruin

Power cuts leave Togo's traders facing ruin
IMF lifts China growth forecast but warns on industrial policy

IMF lifts China growth forecast but warns on industrial policy
Volkswagen plans cheaper battery model from Europe for Europe

Volkswagen plans cheaper battery model 'from Europe for Europe'
WORLD Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Israel has allegedly conducted a nearly decade-long campaign to obstruct the International Criminal Court (ICC) from issuing arrest warrants against its leaders, according to the Guardian.

ECONOMY Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

A minimum corporate tax will be applied to global companies operating in Türkiye that have not been subject to taxation due to not having headquarters in the country, generating a significant inflow of resources for Türkiye.
SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿