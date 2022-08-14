Argentina thrashes Australia to top Rugby Championship

SAN JUAN

Argentina gained revenge on Australia for last week’s defeat with a seven-try bonus point 48-17 victory in the Rugby Championship on Aug. 13.

Tries from Juan Imhoff, Jeronimo De La Fuente, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Emiliano Boffelli, Tomas Albornoz and two from Thomas Gallo helped Michael Cheika’s Pumas to a convincing victory and even took them to the top of the table after their first win in the competition since 2020.

To add to the party atmosphere, Agustin Creevy came off the bench to equal Nicolas Sanchez’s record of 94 Pumas caps.

Argentina had wilted in the final quarter in Mendoza a week ago but this time it did not just hold on in San Jaun but romped away in the closing minutes.

The team was off to a dream start as Imhoff scored his first Pumas try since a brace against Ireland in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinals.

He took the ball on the left wing before chipping ahead and chasing.

Australia seemed to have the danger covered but full-back Tom Wright spilled the ball into Imhoff’s arms and the veteran wing raced clear to score with exactly 60 seconds on the clock.

The Pumas needed less than five minutes to score a second try following a stunning 50:22 kick from Santiago Carreras.