Argentina declares national mourning as flood death toll hits 16

BUENOS AIRES

Argentina announced three days of national mourning on Monday after authorities raised the death toll from recent flash flooding to 16, with more still missing.

The deadly floods struck on March 7 when a year's worth of rain fell in a matter of hours in and around Bahia Blanca, a major port city located in the south of Buenos Aires province, with entire neighborhoods inundated by the fast-rising waters.

The Latin American nation has been particularly shaken by tragic reports of two girls, aged one and five, being swept away in the torrent.

Provincial security minister Javier Alonso confirmed their disappearance, saying the sisters had climbed onto the roof of a van with their mother to escape the rising waters when a surge ripped them away. Their mother was rescued.

Divers were continuing to search the area, where more than a meter of water remained, Alonso told the Radio Mitre outlet.

Bahia Blanca Mayor Federico Susbielles, meanwhile, told a press conference that the flooding had caused $400 million in infrastructure damage.

Later, in a post on X, he said "there are 16 confirmed deaths, but there are likely to be more" as search efforts continue.

Argentine President Javier Milei "will declare three days of national mourning" for the deaths, his office said, without specifying when the period would begin.

The government has authorized emergency reconstruction aid of 10 billion pesos ($9.2 million at the official exchange rate).