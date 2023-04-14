Areas cleared of quake rubble turn into quiet squares

HATAY
With ongoing debris removal works, vacant areas in which buildings were located before the Feb. 6 earthquakes have turned into almost large and quiet squares in the southern province of Hatay.

In Hatay, which experienced the most severe destruction in the quakes that jolted the country’s south in early February, debris removal works, and the demolition of heavily damaged buildings continue uninterrupted.

Trucks carry debris of buildings that collapsed in the quakes or were demolished at 10,000 points in the city, making more than 300,000 rounds per day.

Especially in the historical district of Antakya where massive destruction occurred, large and empty spaces took the place of the collapsed buildings following the removal works.

The streets, where thousands of people resided and which were once the center of city life, have left their place to quite squares.

The aerial view of the city taken with a drone once again reveals the extent of the destruction in the southern city, while the dust clouds that emerged with the debris removal works still hang over Hatay.

In Hatay, where one out of every two buildings collapsed or was severely damaged, a considerable number of earthquake survivors who lost their houses or workplaces have moved to the surrounding provinces since the first day of the quakes.

With aftershocks still continuing, residents living in moderately damaged buildings also preferred to move to safer areas to avoid being caught in another major tremor.

The historical city, which has been home to many civilizations for centuries, also lost several cultural and religious heritages in the earthquakes.

While many mosques and churches suffered heavy damage, a “debris archaeology” team of volunteers are working in the field to rescue historical artifacts from under the rubble.

On the other hand, while city residents were moving to the neighboring provinces, they had left emotional notes such as “We will be back” on the walls of buildings in Hatay.

Almost two months have passed since the earthquakes, some earthquake survivors have started to return to their hometown, while some shopkeepers whose workplaces collapsed have started to welcome their customers in their tents or containers.

Efforts are also underway to revive the city, which went to wrack and ruin many times in its history due to devastating earthquakes, and to return to its lang syne.

