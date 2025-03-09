Arctic treaty comes into effect in Türkiye

ANKARA

The Spitsbergen, or Svalbard, Treaty, which defines the legal status of the Svalbard Archipelago in the Arctic region, has officially come into effect for Türkiye following a Presidential Decree published in the Official Gazette.

Signed in Paris on Feb. 9, 1920, and in force since 1925, the treaty recognizes Norway’s sovereignty over the archipelago while granting equal rights to citizens of signatory states in property ownership, residency, fishing, mining, and scientific research.

With Türkiye’s accession to the treaty, Turkish citizens and businesses will now be able to acquire property and reside in Svalbard, engage in fishing in its territorial waters, and carry out commercial activities in the maritime and mining sectors, the diplomatic sources said on March 9.

Additionally, Turkish scientists will have the opportunity to conduct research at a planned Turkish Scientific Station, while Turkish students will gain access to education at the University Centre in Svalbard.

This move aligns with Türkiye’s goal of strengthening its presence in the Arctic, utilizing the region’s natural resources, and expanding its scientific and economic activities, the sources said.

Türkiye also continues to pursue observer status in the Arctic Council.

Meanwhile, Türkiye has been actively conducting scientific expeditions in the Arctic in recent years. The fourth National Arctic Scientific Research Expedition (TASE-IV), carried out by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye’s Marmara Research Center (TÜBİTAK MAM) in Norway’s Exclusive Economic Zone and Svalbard’s surrounding waters, was successfully completed between June 26 and July 25, 2024.

Türkiye has recently established a near-space observation station on Antarctica’s Horseshoe Island as part of its ninth National Antarctic Science Expedition (TAE-IX) team’s ongoing scientific research efforts.

Since 2017, Türkiye has organized 12 polar science expeditions — eight to Antarctica and four to the Arctic — to support research.