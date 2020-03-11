Arctic, Antarctica see below mean sea ice in February

  • March 11 2020 09:33:35

Arctic, Antarctica see below mean sea ice in February

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Arctic, Antarctica see below mean sea ice in February

Both the Arctic and Antarctica saw below mean sea ice cover in the last month compared to the 1981-2010 average, the European Union's climate change body said on March 10.

"In the Arctic, the sea ice extent was 6 percent below the 1981-2010 average...In Antarctica, sea ice extent was 14 percent below the 1981-2010 average," the Copernicus Climate Change Service said in its monthly sea ice cover study.

It added that Arctic sea ice was recorded above the February values for the past six years while in Antarctica, sea ice extent was above the February values for the past three years.

The study showed that Arctic sea ice extent in the last month was 14.5 million km2, meaning it was 0.9 million km2 below the 1981-2010 average for February and Antarctic sea ice extent was 2.9 million km2 on average in February 2020, which is 0.5 million km2 below the 1981-2010 average for the same month.

Arctic and Antarctic ice cover are under huge threat of increasing global warming or climate change, driven by human activities.

The thermometer of the Argentine research base Esperanza read the historic temperature of 18.3 C on the Antarctic Peninsula, breaking a previous record from 2015 of 17.5 C at the same site on Feb. 6.

On Feb. 13, a new high of 20.75 C (69.35 F) was recorded in the Antarctic, exceeding the 20 C mark for the first time on record.

polar,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms first case of coronavirus

    Turkey confirms first case of coronavirus

  2. Health Minister says Turkey free of coronavirus so far

    Health Minister says Turkey free of coronavirus so far

  3. No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader

    No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader

  4. Turkey to hold summit with EU leaders on refugee crisis: Erdoğan

    Turkey to hold summit with EU leaders on refugee crisis: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey to patrol north, Russians south of M4 highway in Idlib: Minister

    Turkey to patrol north, Russians south of M4 highway in Idlib: Minister
Recommended
Member of Saudi Allegiance Council arrested: Report

Member of Saudi Allegiance Council arrested: Report
Biden wins Michigan primary, deals major blow to Sanders

Biden wins Michigan primary, deals major blow to Sanders
First trial on torture in Syria to open in Germany in April

First trial on torture in Syria to open in Germany in April
Yemeni army says sites near Saudi border wrested from rebels

Yemeni army says sites near Saudi border wrested from rebels
US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, official says

US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, official says
Haftar meets European leaders, militants target two schools in Tripoli

Haftar meets European leaders, militants target two schools in Tripoli
WORLD Member of Saudi Allegiance Council arrested: Report

Member of Saudi Allegiance Council arrested: Report

A member of Saudi Arabia's Council of Allegiance was reportedly arrested in a wave of sweeping dentitions prompted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to an online news outlet.
ECONOMY Turkeys machinery exports rise 5.2 pct in Jan-Feb

Turkey's machinery exports rise 5.2 pct in Jan-Feb

Turkey's machinery exports rose 5.2 percent in January-February as international buyers turned to the country due to coronavirus, according to an exporters group on March 10.
SPORTS Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Hamide Doğangün, who has already competed twice in the Paralympics, hopes to get a medal in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo games.