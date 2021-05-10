Archaeologists discover remains of 9 Neanderthals near Rome

  • May 10 2021 07:00:00

Archaeologists discover remains of 9 Neanderthals near Rome

ROME-The Associated Press
Archaeologists discover remains of 9 Neanderthals near Rome

Italian archaeologists have uncovered the fossilized remains of nine Neanderthals in a cave near Rome, shedding new light on how the Italian peninsula was populated and under what environmental conditions.

The Italian Culture Ministry announced the discovery on May 8, saying it confirmed that the Guattari Cave in San Felice Circeo was “one of the most significant places in the world for the history of Neanderthals.” A Neanderthal skull was discovered in the cave in 1939.

The fossilized bones include skulls, skull fragments, two teeth and other bone fragments. The oldest remains date from between 100,000 and 90,000 years ago, while the other eight Neanderthals are believed to date from 50,000-68,000 years ago, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

The excavations, begun in 2019, involved a part of the cave that hadn’t yet been explored, including a lake first noted by the anthropologist Alberto Carlo Blanc, who is credited with the 1939 Neanderthal skull discovery.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini called the finding “an extraordinary discovery that will be the talk of the world.”

Anthropologist Mauro Rubini said the large number of remains suggest a significant population of Neanderthals, “the first human society of which we can speak.”

Archaeologists said the cave had perfectly preserved the environment of 50,000 years ago. They noted that fossilized animal remains found in the cave - elephant, rhinoceros and giant deer, among others - shed light on the flora and fauna of the area and its climactic history.


Italy, archeology,

WORLD Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey aims to have quarter of inner-city commutes by bicycle

    Turkey aims to have quarter of inner-city commutes by bicycle

  2. Experts warn against 'rushing normalization'

    Experts warn against 'rushing normalization'

  3. Turkey determined to join EU despite obstacles: Erdoğan

    Turkey determined to join EU despite obstacles: Erdoğan

  4. 150,000 Syrians granted Turkish citizenship: CHP

    150,000 Syrians granted Turkish citizenship: CHP

  5. Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown

    Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown
Recommended
Turkish museums get European awards

Turkish museums get European awards
Da Vinci’s ‘Head of Bear’ drawing seen fetching up to $16 mln

Da Vinci’s ‘Head of Bear’ drawing seen fetching up to $16 mln
Woman manages both motherhood and jockeying together

Woman manages both motherhood and jockeying together
Vax Live concert raises $302 million, exceeds vaccine goal

Vax Live concert raises $302 million, exceeds vaccine goal
Chicago to bring all that jazz back to Broadway on September 14

'Chicago' to bring all that jazz back to Broadway on September 14
Nomadic Turks preserve lifestyle defying technology

Nomadic Turks preserve lifestyle defying technology
WORLD Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan’s Taliban on May 10 announced a three-day cease-fire for the Eid-al-Fitr holiday this week marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
ECONOMY Automotive output, exports rose in four months of 2021

Automotive output, exports rose in four months of 2021

The Turkish automotive sector’s total production has reached 415,187 vehicles in the first four months of this year, an industrial group said on May 9.
SPORTS Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

The 2021 Ziraat Turkish Cup final will be held with fans back in the stadium at one-thirds of the total seating capacity, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on May 9.