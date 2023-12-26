‘Aquaman’ sequel drifts to first on the weekend before Christmas

‘Aquaman’ sequel drifts to first on the weekend before Christmas

LOS ANGELES
‘Aquaman’ sequel drifts to first on the weekend before Christmas

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ” led a crowd of new releases at the box office on the weekend before Christmas Monday.

The DC and Warner Bros. superhero sequel starring Jason Momoa earned an estimated $28.1 million in its first three days of release in 3,706 locations in North America, according to studio estimates on Dec. 24.

It is never great for Hollywood or theaters when Christmas Eve falls on a prime weekend day, but the last time Christmas was on a Monday, in 2017, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” dominated the four-day charts with $71.5 million from its second weekend.

The “Aquaman” opening ends a tricky, transitional year for DC superhero films, full of box office disappointments, including “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” “The Flash” and “Blue Beetle,” as the studio phases out this slate to welcome in James Gunn’s vision for the future. “Aquaman 2” was the final “holdover” of the previous administration.

Its studio, Warner Bros. also has the No. 2 movie of the weekend, “Wonka” and one of the major Christmas openings, “The Color Purple,” a buffet of big movies that was sorely needed by theaters, especially without no new movie from the Walt Disney Company or Paramount.

“Wonka,” in its second weekend, earned an estimated $17.7 million over the weekend and $26.1 million including Monday, bringing its total domestic earnings to $83.6 million.

Third place went to Illumination and Universal’s “Migration,” a PG-rated animated adventure about a family of mallards traveling South. Voice actors

include Kumail Najiani, Elizabeth Banks and Awkwafina. It earned an estimated $12.3 million from 3,761 locations in North America through Sunday.

In fifth place was the Telugu-language action film “Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire,” which made $5.5 million from only 802 theaters. The top 10 was rounded out by another Indian film, the Hindi-language “Dunki,” which earned $2.7 million from 686 locations. The top 10 also included two Japanese films in “Godzilla Minus One” and “The Boy and the Heron.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel intensifying Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

    Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

  2. 'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

    'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

  3. US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

    US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

  4. Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

    Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

  5. İnönü remembered on 50th anniversary of his passing

    İnönü remembered on 50th anniversary of his passing
Recommended
Çatalhöyük source of inspiration for artists

Çatalhöyük source of inspiration for artists
London police arrest men after Banksy installation removed

London police arrest men after Banksy installation removed
Tapestry factory still weaving after 300 years

Tapestry factory still weaving after 300 years
German archaeologist’s photo archive delivered to Türkiye

German archaeologist’s photo archive delivered to Türkiye
CSO performs concert in memory of İsmet İnönü

CSO performs concert in memory of İsmet İnönü
Fantasy fair featuring Dali, Basquiat returns to life

Fantasy fair featuring Dali, Basquiat returns to life
WORLD Israel intensifying Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

srael on Monday said it was "intensifying the fighting" against Hamas in Gaza, where relentless strikes across the Palestinian territory exacerbated the dire conditions for civilians in the war's 12th week.
ECONOMY SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for nearly 71 percent of employment in Türkiye in 2022, according to the numbers from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.