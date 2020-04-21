April 23 concert from Istanbul’s ‘seven hills’

ISTANBUL

The Turkish Presidency will organize a concert on April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day. The concert, titled “From seven hills to seven continents,” will be broadcast live on YouTube and make a call for love and unity to the world.

In the concert, which will start with Sufi mystic Yunus Emre’s words, “The world is my livelihood, humanity is my nation,” a message of solidarity will be given to the world with the performances of the artists from seven different points of Istanbul, as the audience will be watching from their homes due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

Pianist İdil Biret, one of the world’s leading performers of the 9th Symphony of Ludwig van Beethoven’s piano arrangements by Franz Liszt, will perform the immortal piece “Symphony of Humanity” by the Bosporus.

Harpist Şirin Pancaroğlu and sound artist Bora Uymaz will perform Yunus Emre’s piece “Ben Yürürem Yane Yane” at the Maiden’s Tower.

Ney player Yavuz Akalın will perform “Segah Peşrev” at Hagia Sophia, lute player Murat Bağdatlı will perform “Kürdilihicazkar Longa” at Topkapı Palace, flute artist Elif Yurdakul Baykurt will be at the Galata Tower to perform “Syrinx,” tanbur player Özer Özel and kamancheh artist Aslıhan Özel will perform “Nihavend Saz Semai” at the Dolmabahçe Palace and kanun player Serkan Mesut Halili will perform “Şehnaz Longa” atop the Pierre Loti Hill during the concert.

The concert will take place against the backdrop of the magnificent Istanbul landscapes, and works from both Classical Turkish Music and Classical Western Music will be presented.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. on the YouTube channel of the Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communications.