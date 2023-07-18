Applications start for Golden Orange Film Festival

Applications for the National Feature, National Short Feature and National Documentary Film Competitions and the Literary Adaptation Screenplay Competition of the 60th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival started on July 17.

The festival will be held by Antalya Metropolitan Municipality between Oct. 7 and 14 this year in the southern province of Antalya.

In a written statement, Antalya Metropolitan Mayor and the Festival President Muhittin Böcek said, “Actress Demet Akbağ will preside over the jury of the National Feature Film Competition this year. We will announce other jury members of the National Competitions in the coming days. With the Literary Adaptation Screenplay Competition, which was held for the first time last year, we will continue to support the successful examples of our rich literary world to be brought to the silver screen.”

The Turkish films that were finished after Aug. 4, 2022, the deadline for last year’s Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, and was not shown publicly, are eligible for the National Competitions of the 60th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival. The deadline for the applications is Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.

The screenplays that will apply for the Literary Adaptation Screenplay Competition, which aims to bring strong scenarios to Turkish cinema, must be adapted from a work published in Türkiye and the owner of both works must be citizens of the Republic of Türkiye. The applicant must obtain a written consent from the author or the author’s legal representatives and send it along with the application.

The deadline for these applications is Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.

All applications will be made through the festival’s official website.