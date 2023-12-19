Apple stops some watch sales in US over patent dispute

Apple stops some watch sales in US over patent dispute

CUPERTINO
Apple stops some watch sales in US over patent dispute

If two of the latest Apple Watches are on your holiday shopping list, don't dawdle for much longer because the devices won't be available to buy in the U.S. later this week if the White House doesn't intervene in an international patent dispute.

Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for online U.S. customers beginning tomorrow afternoon and in its stores on Dec. 24.

The move stems from an October decision by the International Trade Commission restricting Apple's watches with the Blood Oxygen measurement feature as part of an intellectual property dispute with medical technology company Masimo.

The White House had 60 days to review the ITC order issued on Oct. 26, meaning Apple could have kept selling the two affected models in the U.S. through Christmas.

But the Cupertino, California, company said in a Dec. 18 statement that it is pausing sales early to ensure it complies with the ITC order.

If the ITC's sales ban isn't overturned, Apple pledged to “take all measures” to resume sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models in the U.S. as soon as possible.

The Apple Watch SE, which lacks the Blood Oxygen feature, will remain on sale in the U.S. after Christmas Eve.

Previously purchased Apple Watches equipped with the Blood Oxygen aren't affected by the ITC order.

stopped,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan to ‘urge Putin for key grain deals revival’

Erdoğan to ‘urge Putin for key grain deal's revival’
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan to ‘urge Putin for key grain deal's revival’

    Erdoğan to ‘urge Putin for key grain deal's revival’

  2. Officials from Türkiye, Iraq discuss ties, security issues

    Officials from Türkiye, Iraq discuss ties, security issues

  3. Israel bombs Gaza as UN weighs new ceasefire call

    Israel bombs Gaza as UN weighs new ceasefire call

  4. Türkiye evacuates some 200 more Gazan patients for treatment

    Türkiye evacuates some 200 more Gazan patients for treatment

  5. Apple stops some watch sales in US over patent dispute

    Apple stops some watch sales in US over patent dispute
Recommended
Şimşek, Erkan to meet investors in New York

Şimşek, Erkan to meet investors in New York
Turkish financial system complies with intl obligations: Ministry

Turkish financial system complies with int'l obligations: Ministry
Cyberattack paralyzes gas stations across Iran

Cyberattack paralyzes gas stations across Iran
Self-checkout here to stay, but going through a reckoning

Self-checkout here to stay, but going through a reckoning
Only few SMEs engage in e-exporting: Report

Only few SMEs engage in e-exporting: Report
Auto sales likely to lose momentum next year

Auto sales likely to lose momentum next year
WORLD Israel bombs Gaza as UN weighs new ceasefire call

Israel bombs Gaza as UN weighs new ceasefire call

Israel launched more deadly strikes on Gaza Tuesday as the UN Security Council was due to vote on another ceasefire demand and concern mounted over the conflict's impact on global shipping.
ECONOMY Apple stops some watch sales in US over patent dispute

Apple stops some watch sales in US over patent dispute

If two of the latest Apple Watches are on your holiday shopping list, don't dawdle for much longer because the devices won't be available to buy in the U.S. later this week if the White House doesn't intervene in an international patent dispute.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.