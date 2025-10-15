Anti-terror panel hosts women, youth associations

Anti-terror panel hosts women, youth associations

ANKARA
Anti-terror panel hosts women, youth associations

A parliamentary commission tasked with reviewing the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” project heard testimony from several women and youth associations on Oct. 15.

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission convened under the leadership of Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and with the participation of lawmakers from all the political parties represented at the parliament, except for the İYİ (Good) Party.

Officials from the Turkish Youth Foundation (TÜGVA), Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) and the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) were among the associations present at the commission meeting. They explained their point of view regarding the ongoing “terror-free Türkiye” bid.

The panel has been reviewing the legal, social and political dimensions of the government’s anti-terrorism effort. Under the initiative, PKK declared a ceasefire and later announced plans to disarm and dissolve following a call from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Öcalan.

A first group from PKK dropped and burned their weapons in a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq in early July. The government anticipates achieving the disarmament of the PKK in the coming months.

The commission members will hold their next meeting in the Kurdish majority province of Diyarbakır on Oct. 17, according to the reports.

Before the meetings, Kurtulmuş will attend Dicle University’s academic year opening ceremony and a local cultural festival.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

    Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

  2. Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

    Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

  3. Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

    Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

  4. Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday

    Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday

  5. Japan's Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition

    Japan's Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition
Recommended
Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations
Türkiye, Germany to discuss defense industry ties in key visit

Türkiye, Germany to discuss defense industry ties in key visit
Centuries-old olive tree in Hatay continues to yield fruit

Centuries-old olive tree in Hatay continues to yield fruit
Türkiye says ready to join multinational force in Gaza

Türkiye says ready to join multinational force in Gaza
Istanbul signs ‘sister city’ protocol with Gaza

Istanbul signs ‘sister city’ protocol with Gaza
Erdoğan vows to uphold Gaza peace declaration

Erdoğan vows to uphold Gaza peace declaration
Black Sea city revives ancient sturgeon to reclaim spot in global caviar market

Black Sea city revives ancient sturgeon to reclaim spot in global caviar market
WORLD Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Donald Trump held a crucial phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin Thursday, a day before Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky meets the U.S. president to push for Tomahawk missiles.
ECONOMY Ikea hit by very low consumer confidence

Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

Swedish furniture giant Ikea reported Thursday a one-percent drop in sales for its 2024-2025 fiscal year, due to its price reductions and consumers tightening purse strings.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿