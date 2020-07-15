Antalya’s luxury yacht building generates $1.2 bln in revenues

ANTALYA – Demirören News Agency

The luxury yacht building sector in the Mediterranean province of Antalya has generated $1.2 billion in revenues, making it one of the top global players in the world alongside Italy and the Netherlands.

“Since 2000, we’ve been in this business. Now there are 50 companies here. We have built and delivered around 460 ultra-luxury yachts until now,” said Zeki Gürses, the head of the ASBAŞ, the company representing the free zone in Antalya.

The largest super yacht ever built in the center is around 63 meters in length, which was launched into sea in 2019 and sold to a British businessman for $40 million, according to the officials.

A larger one is underway, said Gürses, adding that the yacht will have a length of 70 meters and will be launched into sea December next year.

Proudly stressing that the free zone is well ahead than the other yacht building centers in Turkey, officials said the total length of the yachts built in the free zone so far is around 8,640 meters.

The free zone is also a maintenance and repair services center.

“In previous years, 132 super yachts were brought here. Some 114 of them were repaired and $34.1 million were fetched,” added Gürses.

