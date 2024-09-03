Antalya welcomes more than 11 mln tourists in 8 months

Antalya, one of Türkiye’s hottest tourist spots on the Mediterranean coast, welcomed 11.7 million visitors in the first eight months of 2024.

The number of holidaymakers visiting the city increased by 8.3 percent from the January-July period of last year, said the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

This marked a record number visitors for the Mediterranean city for the January-July period.

Russians constituted the largest group of foreign holidaymakers in this period. According to ministry data, some 2.6 million Russian nationals visited the city, up 11 percent from a year ago.

German tourists rose 6 percent annually to 2.2 million, while tourist arrivals from the U.K. surged 20 percent to 1.1 million.

Despite the ongoing war with Russia, the number of Ukrainians vacationing in Antalya rose by 32 percent from January to July last year.

Arrivals from Poland, Kazakhstan and Romania rose by 20 percent, 17 percent and 23 percent, respectively, the ministry said.

Last month, Antalya hosted a record number of 2.67 million foreign visitors. This marked a 2.65 percent increase from the same month of 2023.

